KUKUI Announces New Feature to Strengthen Customer Relationships with Their Chosen Auto Repair Shop
KUKUI’s My Garage, available in late November, is a game-changing CRM feature for auto shops. Auto repair customers will now have digital access to service history and appointments. It seamlessly integrates with KUKUI CRM and websites, enhancing online customer experiences. KUKUI continues its commitment to innovation in the automotive industry.
Las Vegas, NV, October 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- KUKUI, a leading provider of integrated marketing solutions for the automotive aftermarket repair industry, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest innovation, available late November, "KUKUI’s My Garage." The platform is set to redefine the relationship between automotive shops and their customers, addressing the industry's pressing challenges of fluctuating car counts and customer retention.
"My Garage" offers customers a virtual dashboard, enabling unparalleled access to their vehicle's service history, upcoming appointments, and deferred service recommendations. "It's like handing them the keys to confidently navigate their automotive journey, ensuring they always turn to your shop for their vehicle's needs," says Rick Sage, VP of Marketing at KUKUI.
The platform's seamless integration capabilities are one of its standout features. Designed to work effortlessly with KUKUI CRM, "My Garage" can also be easily embedded into any website, offering automotive shops a hassle-free solution to enhance their online customer experience.
As the automotive industry continues to evolve, tools like "My Garage" are pivotal in bridging the gap between service providers and their customers. KUKUI remains committed to driving innovation in the sector, with "My Garage" marking yet another milestone in its journey to offer unparalleled solutions for automotive businesses.
KUKUI's My Garage will be available late November. For more information or to schedule a demo with a KUKUI representative, please contact KUKUI at sales@kukui.com or (877) 695-6008 or visit www.kukui.com.
About KUKUI
KUKUI is the leading marketing and customer relationship solutions platform for the automotive aftermarket, providing a SaaS platform with website, lead generation, and customer relationship management (CRM) solutions that drive revenue growth and customer retention for automotive shops.
KUKUI’s All-in-One Success Platform® provides auto repair shops with a branded, SEO-optimized website, robust CRM, PPC management, call tracking, online appointment setting, online payments, text communication, review management and intuitive analytics. Repair shop owners can also take advantage of customer engagement and trust-building solutions like digital vehicle inspections as well as automated postcard, email, and text marketing campaigns.
"My Garage" offers customers a virtual dashboard, enabling unparalleled access to their vehicle's service history, upcoming appointments, and deferred service recommendations. "It's like handing them the keys to confidently navigate their automotive journey, ensuring they always turn to your shop for their vehicle's needs," says Rick Sage, VP of Marketing at KUKUI.
The platform's seamless integration capabilities are one of its standout features. Designed to work effortlessly with KUKUI CRM, "My Garage" can also be easily embedded into any website, offering automotive shops a hassle-free solution to enhance their online customer experience.
As the automotive industry continues to evolve, tools like "My Garage" are pivotal in bridging the gap between service providers and their customers. KUKUI remains committed to driving innovation in the sector, with "My Garage" marking yet another milestone in its journey to offer unparalleled solutions for automotive businesses.
KUKUI's My Garage will be available late November. For more information or to schedule a demo with a KUKUI representative, please contact KUKUI at sales@kukui.com or (877) 695-6008 or visit www.kukui.com.
About KUKUI
KUKUI is the leading marketing and customer relationship solutions platform for the automotive aftermarket, providing a SaaS platform with website, lead generation, and customer relationship management (CRM) solutions that drive revenue growth and customer retention for automotive shops.
KUKUI’s All-in-One Success Platform® provides auto repair shops with a branded, SEO-optimized website, robust CRM, PPC management, call tracking, online appointment setting, online payments, text communication, review management and intuitive analytics. Repair shop owners can also take advantage of customer engagement and trust-building solutions like digital vehicle inspections as well as automated postcard, email, and text marketing campaigns.
Contact
KUKUIContact
Rick Sage
877-695-6008
https://kukui.com
Rick Sage
877-695-6008
https://kukui.com
Categories