Palliative Medicine Physician Joannis Baez Gonzalez, MD, Joins New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Fresh Meadows, NY, November 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the nation's leading oncology practices, is proud to announce the addition of board-certified Palliative Medicine Physician Dr. Baez Gonzalez. Dr. Baez Gonzalez will practice at 6118 190th Street, Suite 217, Fresh Meadows, NY 11365.
“NYCBS is committed to providing comprehensive care to all patients," said Jeff Vacirca, MD, CEO of NYCBS. “Dr. Baez Gonzalez's passion for helping patients and his expertise in palliative medicine make him a valuable addition to our practice. I believe our patients will benefit significantly from his compassionate approach and specialized knowledge in palliative care.”
Dr. Baez Gonzalez's career in palliative care was motivated by his observation of the immense physical and emotional suffering experienced by patients and their families. As an internal medicine and critical care medicine physician, he recognized a significant gap in the training, resources, and empathetic care provided to these individuals.
“I provide a personalized, tailored, and empathetic approach to my patients' needs aimed at offering comprehensive support and comfort to both patients and their families, ultimately improving their quality of life and symptom management. My focus goes beyond treating a medical condition," said Dr. Baez Gonzalez.
Dr. Baez Gonzalez's extensive experience as a physician in five different countries has exposed him to various cultures, traditions, and languages. Through this diverse journey, he consistently observed a shared need among his patients: a requirement for open and empathetic communication coupled with a heightened focus on addressing both physical and emotional suffering.
“I am excited to be part of NYCBS to bring a high level of care to our patients in their community and the possibility to build a stronger relationship with them,” said Dr. Baez Gonzalez.
Dr. Baez Gonzalez earned his Doctor of Medicine degree at the Superior Institute of Medical Sciences of Santiago de Cuba. He completed a Family Medicine Residency and an Intensive Care Medicine and Emergencies Fellowship at the Hospital General Universitario Vladimir Ilich Lenin in Holguin, Cuba.
Dr. Baez Gonzalez then completed an Internal Medicine Internship in Puerto Rico and an Internal Medicine Residency in New York, followed by a Palliative Care Medicine Fellowship at MD Anderson Cancer Center, where he served as an Assistant Professor of Palliative, Rehabilitation, and Integrative Medicine.
Dr. Baez Gonzalez is fluent in both English and Spanish.
To make an appointment, please call 631-675-5063.
About New York Cancer & Blood Specialists:
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is a leading oncology practice in the New York Metropolitan area committed to providing world-class, patient-centered, affordable care to patients with cancer and blood disorders in their own communities, close to family and friends. NYCBS has more than 30 locations and 35 hospital affiliations throughout Nassau and Suffolk counties, in the Bronx, Manhattan, Queens, Staten Island, Brooklyn and Upstate New York. We offer a multidisciplinary and comprehensive approach to care that utilizes the most advanced imaging, state-of-the-art therapies, cutting-edge clinical trials, on-site pharmacies, and an in-house laboratory with a full range of pathology services. Advocating for and ensuring the health and well-being of our patients is and always will be our top priority. For more information, visit www.nycancer.com.
Contact: Sarah Gould, Director of Communications
