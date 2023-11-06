DVDFab Introduces DVDFab 13 to Provide Enhanced Disc Solutions to Users
DVDFab has introduced its 13th generation, DVDFab 13, with all-new and exclusive features to cater to users' disc-related needs and provide multimedia solutions, such as DVD/Blu-ray/4K Blu-ray copy, edit, rip, burn, etc., to improve productivity and enhance workflow.
Los Angeles, CA, November 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- DVDFab is known to provide multimedia and disc-related solutions. Lately, DVDFab has upgraded from DVDFab 12 to DVDFab 13 to backup, compress, convert, or create discs with lossless output for seamless playback on different media players.
DVDFab's 13th generation is introduced with new highlights and exclusive features to offer users a stable and smoother workflow experience. It has readjusted many modules previously available in DVDFab 12 to simplify the workflow with a more transparent way to manage multimedia files.
Key Features and Modules of DVDFab 13
DVDFab 13 offers a range of features that can copy DVDs, Blu-rays and 4K UHD Blu-rays onto blank discs or hard drives. It also enables converting discs into various video formats, burning multiple videos onto discs, and more for viewing on different devices.
1. Burn Disc to Disc: DVDFab DVD Copy module helps create lossless DVD-9 to DVD-9 or DVD-5 to DVD-5 backups at a blazing speed. Users can also compress any DVD output to a blank disc or save the DVD as ISO/Folder in 1:1 quality on their hard disk drives (HDDs). Similarly, DVDFab 13 also comes with Blu-ray Copy and UHD Copy modules.
2. Convert Disc to File: DVDFab DVD Ripper module can convert any DVD in over 1000 video/audio formats in 1:1 quality at a high speed ripping speed that can easily play on 260+ devices, media players, or home theatre. Its built-in video editor makes it easy to edit and customize output video. Similarly, DVDFab 13 also comes with Blu-ray Ripper and UHD Ripper modules.
3. Make File to Disc: DVDFab DVD Creator can create a DVD disc/ISO/folder from over 200 video formats like MOV, FLV, MP4, MKV, AVI, etc. It can also burn numerous video formats to one DVD at the same time at 50x faster speed. The built-in menu creator enables users to create and design a stylish disc menu. Similarly, DVDFab 13 also comes with Blu-ray Creator and UHD Creator modules.
4. Convert Between Discs: DVDFab 13's powerful conversion engine can convert Blu-ray to DVD, DVD to Blu-ray, Blu-ray to UHD, or UHD to Blu-ray to produce the best quality output without any quality loss.
5. Remove Cinavia Protection: DVDFab13 removes cinavia protection completely and permanently with a wide range of Ripping and Copying. Users can have non-cinavia backup with lossless AAC/AC3, DTS-HD, and TrueHD audio to work with all playback devices.
What's New in DVDFab 13
1. Newly Designed UI, Flat and Fluent: DVDFab 13 supports three fresh, modern, and elegant UI and color schemes: Light, Dark, and 365 to meet their working environment.
2. Fresh New Video Editing Function: Perform video editing functions like crop, trim, merge, rotate, add watermarks and subtitles, adjust video color to suit their style, and enhance users' video editing skills.
3. Enhanced Conversion Engine: Rip and convert DVD, Blu-ray, or 4K UHD Blu-ray to 1000+ video and audio formats.
4. New UE Delivers Clearer Input-Output Information Display: All-new user interface for clear and detailed input-output information during the disc processing tasks like viewing title, runtime, chapter details, HDR status, subtitles, and other video and audio settings.
Apart from these new and exclusive features and highlights, DVDFab has readjusted some modules for greater convenience.
Video Converter: UniFab Video Converter has replaced the DVDFab Video Convert Pro Bundle. It has a 3-in-1 video editing tool with video conversion, editing, and production functions to compress and convert videos in any format losslessly.
Enlarger AI: UniFab Enlarger AI has replaced DVDFab Enlarger AI. Deep learning algorithms can analyze and boost video clarity to present a more realistic and vivid visual effect. Existing DVDFab Enlarger AI users can get it for free.
Smoother AI: UniFab Smoother AI will soon replace Smoother AI. But existing DVDFab Smoother AI users can get it for free. Before UniFab Smoother AI is ready, users can continue to use it in DVDFab 12.
Hi-Fi Audio Converter: DVDFab Hi-Fi Audio Converter is integrated into the Ripper modules to convert music Blu-rays to lossless hi-fi audio. It can produce 24-bit and up to 192 kHz high-definition output.
UHD Drive Tool: Coming soon to back up UHD.
DRM Removal for Apple: DRM Removal for Apple is discontinued in DVDFab 13. But users can still work with it in DVDFab 12.
Introducing UniFab All-In-One
UniFab All-In-One is the most comprehensive AI-powered video editing and improvement solution that provides nine exclusive products like 3 video tools and 6 AI-powered enhancer tools to help convert video to HDR with AI without quality loss, enhance video with AI, upmix audio with AI, and customize videos to meet their specific styles.
About DVDFab
DVDFab, an international leading multimedia processing software supplier, was launched in 2003 and has continuously worked to enhance users' experience. With constant updates and improvements, it has designed a comprehensive product system to acter to users' different audio and video processing demands. DVDFab further aims to develop products that solve customers' real problems.
For more information, please visit DVDFab's official website: https://www.dvdfab.cn/
