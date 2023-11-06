Lezgo.com Announces Rebranding as “Lezgo AI” to Lead the Future of AI Solutions

Lezgo Limited has rebranded to Lezgo AI, pivoting towards providing advanced AI solutions and services, including smart plugins and AI-driven online platforms. CEO Avner Brodsky summarises this change as a revolutionary step in harnessing AI to elevate digital experiences. With new tools like the "AI Enabler Plugin" and showcase sites, Lezgo AI is poised to lead innovation in the AI technology industry.