Principia Names Douglas Long CEO
New York, NY, November 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Principia Partners LLC, a leading solution provider for derivative and fixed income operations, today announced the appointment of Dr. Douglas V. Long as Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Long succeeds Theresa L. Adams, who has led the company for over 25 years. Ms. Adams will remain as Chairperson.
Dr. Long, who joined Principia in 2000, previously served as Executive Vice President of Business Strategy, overseeing business development, product strategy, marketing, and customer support. “I am eager to take on this role and lead Principia into its next chapter,” said Long. “I am committed to building on the success of our product and assisting our clients.”
Ms. Adams, in her new role as Chairperson, will continue to provide guidance and support to the company’s management team. She will also focus on strategic initiatives and long-term planning.
“I am excited to continue to serve Principia as Chairperson,” stated Adams. “Principia is well positioned; and I have great confidence in Doug and the rest of the management team as they continue to lead the company in successfully serving our clients and our marketplace.”
The company also announced that Daniel R. Smith will serve as the company’s Chief Operating Officer, in addition to his role as Chief Financial Officer, where he’s served for the past 19 years. Rounding out the management team, Andrew J. Vickers continues as Chief Technology Officer, where he’s served since 2005.
Please visit www.pasVal.com or www.ppllc.com for more details.
