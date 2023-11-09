Topsarge Patents a Scientific Model for Personnel Development Studies
Temple, TX, November 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Topsarge Business Solutions (TBS) of Temple Texas, has successfully submitted a utility patent for a Blended Community Science model for Personnel Development. Principal Investigator Daniel K. Elder and Research Director Dr. David Litteral are credited with inventing this hybrid method for public participation in scientific research. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office approved the Utility Provisional Application for patent under 35 USC 111(b) in September 2023.
Historically, there has been a gap between professional researchers and the community they are investigating. TBS used a methodology developed by its research team the Enlisted Leader Research Group and added a community science approach. Their experiments leveraged the expertise of their elite subject matter experts who provided context and translation to the scientific community. Thanks to this invention, the rigor of the scientific processes is improved, and the research gap is decreased.
Validating the work of a team in applied scientific research within the leader development domain was essential for ensuring the quality, credibility, and practical relevance of the research. “This new approach holds great promise not only for enhancing military leader development, but it also demonstrates the potential for commercial applications,” according to Litteral. Ultimately, the outcome is understandable and generalizable data is provided to the researchers.
About Topsarge Business Solutions
Established in 2013, Topsarge Business Solutions is a Texas-based service-disabled, veteran-owned firm that provides technical and professional services, management consulting in the human domain, research in the behavioral sciences, and provides its technology services to federal, state and commercial clients.
