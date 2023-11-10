Emotional Intelligence is Critically Needed in Batterer's Intervention Programs in California
Recent research in California ordered by the Governor confirms that the intervention used since California Penal 1203.097 has not been successful. Few defendants complete the programs and, there is little reduction in violence in intimate relationships.
Los Angeles, CA, November 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Anderson & Anderson, APC has played a major role in Batterer's Intervention legislation and training of Facilitations in California since the initial legislation.
Their Client Workbook for Perpetrators has been revised and is now available on Amazon.com.
"A Ray of Hope" is based on skill enhancement in emotional intelligence with it's focus on self-awareness, self-control, social awareness, relationship management, empathy and other composites and scales.
Beginning in January of 2024, they will begin offering two-day, 16-hour virtual CEU training for Certified Domestic Violence Facilitators in California.
The January training will be offered on Jan.19 and Jan. 20 virtually via Zoom.
This training will also be offered in February 16 and 17, 2024 at the same times.
The time is 9am - 5pm Pacific Standard time each day.
Cost: $600.00. For more information or to enroll, contact George Anderson
at 310-476-0908.
Contact
Anderson & Anderson
George Anderson
George Anderson
310-476-0908
emotionalintelligenceforphysicians.com
George Anderson
310-456-0908
George Anderson
310-476-0908
emotionalintelligenceforphysicians.com
George Anderson
310-456-0908
