Beyond Words: A Call to Action to Honor Our Veterans
Make this Veterans Day truly special. Honor America's veterans with more than just words; get involved. Our entire country will be better off when you do. By Kevin T.K. Sullivan, LTC, U.S. Army (Ret.)
Parker, CO, November 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Over a century ago, the war to end all wars concluded, marking the beginning of what was then known as Armistice Day. After more than three decades, a visionary named Al King, a Kansas shoe storeowner, proposed expanding this day to honor not just World War I veterans but all who are and have served. By the act of Congress, November 11 has since been celebrated as Veterans Day.
Men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces put their lives on the line daily to protect and defend the United States Constitution and ensure the safety of all who call the U.S. home. Regardless of political affiliation, race, sexual orientation, or citizenship status, Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines, Coast Guardsmen, and their families worldwide stand as defenders. Whether you lead as a business professional, an athlete, a teacher, a civil servant, a politician, or even if your actions are less noble, members of the U.S. Armed Forces prioritize your well-being.
Every American owes a debt to those who serve their country, a debt unrepayable by simply waving a flag or displaying a magnetic sticker on a car. Our veterans serve each and every one of us, and we have an obligation to recognize and serve them.
Let’s Treat Every Day as Veterans Day! November 11, Veterans Day, is a day of recognition. A day we all come together and commit to making a difference in the lives of those who have served to make a difference in ours.
At Military Connect®, our mission is to recognize veterans not only on this day but every day. It is our mission to bring society together in the service of our veterans and to treat every day as Veterans Day.
The Many Paths to Making a Difference There are many paths you can take to make a difference and contribute to your veterans. You can donate to reputable military service programs like Folds of Honor, Operation Homefront, Wounded Warrior Project, or Wreaths Across America.
You can serve your fellow Americans by volunteering your time. I encourage you to make a promise to serve—to donate, visit a veteran's hospital near you, or sign up to volunteer.
Looking for an idea? Here is a great one: I encourage you to support Wreaths Across America. You can sponsor a wreath for as little as $17 and volunteer your time to place wreaths at the headstones of our fallen heroes this coming Wreaths Across America Day, December 16; the experience will undoubtedly enrich your life.
If you operate a business, consider how your company can demonstrate appreciation to the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces. Any special consideration will earn the respect of those who have served.
Here are some ideas. You may consider a one-time or ongoing donation (many of which are tax-deductible). You can give your employees time-off to volunteer, make it a company-wide day of giving, or, like leading companies below, develop a military program that supports the men and women of the Armed Forces and their families every day throughout the year, by setting up a dedicated military program.
At Leading Points and Military Connect®, we work with businesses to build robust military programs. Here are just a few of the organizations we work with:
Military Connect® Family of Companies
- MilitaryDeals.com
- MilitaryTravelers.com
- MilitaryTeeTimes.com
- MilitaryCoverage.com
- MilitaryAutos.com
Military Connect® Partners
- Hubble Contacts................ www.HubbleContacts.com/Military
- LifeLock.............................www.LifeLock.com/MD
- Gobi Heat .........................www.gobiheat.com/pages/militaryprogram
- 1-800-Flowers ...................www.1800Flowers.com/militarydeals
- UNTUCKit .........................www.untuckit.com/pages/military)
- Evo Outdoor Adventures ..www.evo.com/shop/evo-x-military-deals
- Pray.com ...........................www.Pray.com/Military
- IOLO .................................www.iolomilitary.com
- Stoked LA ..........................www.stokedla.com/pages/military
- Aura ..................................www.aura.com/va
I encourage you to support these and other companies that make it part of their mission to give back to military members and their families.
If your company has not done so yet, I invite you to establish a military program. If you want to learn more about what this entails, please reach out to me. I, along with my team, are here to serve.
About the Author: Kevin T.K. Sullivan, LTC, U.S. Army (Ret.), served 20 years as an Aviation Officer with the United States Army. He is the president of Leading Points Corporation, a company that assists businesses in establishing themselves within the military and government markets by creating programs designed to support all members of the Military Market. Kevin has also developed a new military technology platform (Military Connect®) that allows members of the U.S. Armed Forces, all veterans, and all military family members to assert their own identity and participate in a wide array of military benefits and offers.
Contact
Kevin T.K.Sullivan LTC, US Army (Ret.)
303-585-1386
www.MilitaryConnect.com
