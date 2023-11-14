Principled Technologies Study Compares Storage-as-a-Service Solutions: Dell APEX Private Cloud with Dell APEX Data Storage Services Block and an Amazon EBS io2 Solution
The Dell APEX solution not only delivered better performance an Oracle Database workload, but its monthly cost was up to 45 percent lower than that of the Amazon solution.
Durham, NC, November 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Because the costs of buying and maintaining an enterprise-class storage solution can be very high, many companies pursue storage-as-a-service (SaaS) options such as those offered by cloud service providers. Principled Technologies conducted a study comparing Dell APEX Private Cloud with Data Storage Services, an on-premises SaaS solution, and an Amazon Elastic Block Store (Amazon EBS) io2 solution, which is based in the cloud.
The study consisted of testing using an Oracle Database workload and research into pricing. Test results revealed the Dell APEX solution achieved 9.8% greater IOPS and storage throughput, which is particularly noteworthy given the monthly cost of that solution is considerably lower than the cost of the Amazon solution.
The test report states: “We found that not only did the Dell APEX solution deliver better performance using several different measures, but the monthly cost for Dell Technologies APEX Data Storage Services was up to 45.9 percent lower than the monthly subscription costs of the Amazon EBS io2 Storage solution.”
Decision-makers at companies seeking a cost-effective, high-performing SaaS solution should read the study report at https://facts.pt/JCLcj4k and view the infographic at https://facts.pt/Viz8qZp.
About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.
The study consisted of testing using an Oracle Database workload and research into pricing. Test results revealed the Dell APEX solution achieved 9.8% greater IOPS and storage throughput, which is particularly noteworthy given the monthly cost of that solution is considerably lower than the cost of the Amazon solution.
The test report states: “We found that not only did the Dell APEX solution deliver better performance using several different measures, but the monthly cost for Dell Technologies APEX Data Storage Services was up to 45.9 percent lower than the monthly subscription costs of the Amazon EBS io2 Storage solution.”
Decision-makers at companies seeking a cost-effective, high-performing SaaS solution should read the study report at https://facts.pt/JCLcj4k and view the infographic at https://facts.pt/Viz8qZp.
About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.
Contact
Principled Technologies, Inc.Contact
Sharon Horton
828-455-0312
https://www.principledtechnologies.com
Sharon Horton
828-455-0312
https://www.principledtechnologies.com
Categories