SDA Appoints Greg Arakelian to CTO
Purcellville, VA, November 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Systems Development and Analysis, Inc. (SDA), a leader in developing and designing data driven technology solutions for over 35 years to intelligence, defense, homeland security clients, announced today it has appointed Greg Arakelian to be the company’s Chief Technology Officer and Vice President of Engineering.
“For over 20 years, Greg Arakelian has been involved in many of SDA’s successes with his efforts supporting our homeland security and intelligence customers. He knows SDA’s customers and technologies very well and will be a great addition to our leadership team,” said Greg Williams, SDA CEO.
Arakelian will focus on the company's growth and strategic vision in key technological areas including cloud computing, search, data analytics, mobile applications, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. Arakelian has spent his career leading the development of search, data management, and software in support of the Defense, Homeland Security, and Intelligence community. In these successful roles, Arakelian's responsibilities have included network and infrastructure design, development of data warehousing and big data management tools, designing user interfaces for desktop and mobile applications, and implementation of DevOps and Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment chains.
“For over 20 years, Greg Arakelian has been involved in many of SDA’s successes with his efforts supporting our homeland security and intelligence customers. He knows SDA’s customers and technologies very well and will be a great addition to our leadership team,” said Greg Williams, SDA CEO.
Arakelian will focus on the company's growth and strategic vision in key technological areas including cloud computing, search, data analytics, mobile applications, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. Arakelian has spent his career leading the development of search, data management, and software in support of the Defense, Homeland Security, and Intelligence community. In these successful roles, Arakelian's responsibilities have included network and infrastructure design, development of data warehousing and big data management tools, designing user interfaces for desktop and mobile applications, and implementation of DevOps and Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment chains.
Contact
Systems Development and AnalysisContact
Tina Medina
(540) 338-3730
www.systemsdev.com
Tina Medina
(540) 338-3730
www.systemsdev.com
Categories