ResiliAnt Signs a Commercial Partnership Agreement with a Top 15 Global IT Service Provider
Jointly delivering solutions that address cyber-physical systems cybersecurity.
Cincinnati, OH, November 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- ResiliAnt ("ResiliAnt”), a MediTechSafe, Inc. brand, is pleased to report the signing of a commercial partnership agreement with a top fifteen global IT Service Provider and System Integrator (“Partner”) to implement, integrate, and support ResiliAnt’s cyber-physical system cybersecurity risk management platform into end customer environments globally.
Connectivity is transforming the way businesses are conducted nowadays. Businesses are no longer only connecting their and partner IT systems, but also networking equipment critical to the core of their business operations, which is known as operational technology (OT). Some businesses are taking it a step further; they are using Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing, and big data analytics in support of Industry 4.0 and IoT applications, such as smart factories, warehouses, hospitals, transportation systems, buildings, and energy grids. IT/OT convergence allows leaders to gain step change improvements in productivity, quality, and customer experience. The convergence is also bringing the accountability of supporting all connected infrastructures under a single digital team.
ResiliAnt offers an innovative SaaS platform to help manage cyber-physical systems (i.e., OT) and IoT cybersecurity risk, which can be easily integrated into the overall IT/OT cybersecurity risk management framework for efficient governance.
“Our Partner brings world class IT system integration and support capabilities along with the necessary scale to support end customers globally. They can integrate and support our innovative OT cybersecurity platform for the customers that desire such capabilities. We think this is a win-win-win proposition,” said Prerak Patel, Commercial Leader, ResiliAnt.
About ResiliAnt:
ResiliAnt, a non-healthcare brand of MediTechSafe, provides end-to-end cyber-physical system and IoT cybersecurity management solutions. ResiliAnt’s proprietary platform helps all entities in a cyber-physical system’s value chain starting from the operators to OEMs, their suppliers, and ecosystem partners.
Website: https://www.ResiliAnt.co
