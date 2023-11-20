GivingTuesday Reminds Us of Shared Generosity and Humanity on November 28
This year’s GivingTuesday will showcase the power of collective action as people across the globe come together to support causes that matter most to them.
New York, NY, November 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- GivingTuesday, the organization that powers the global generosity movement, announced today a preview of the campaigns and events planned for the annual celebration on November 28, 2023.
Across the globe, millions of people will engage in acts of generosity by giving their voice, time, money, or goods to support the communities and causes they care about. GivingTuesday country movements drive generosity year-round in nearly 100 countries, and creative and innovative GivingTuesday events, drives, campaigns, and other activations take place annually in every corner of the world.
“This GivingTuesday promises to be a beacon of hope, uniting communities, organizations, and individuals through a shared commitment to positive impact,” said Asha Curran, GivingTuesday’s Chief Executive Officer. "That’s what moves me most every year on this annual celebration of giving, especially during challenging times. For a full day, people from different places, backgrounds, and cultures are a part of a global wave of generosity made possible only because each of them asked themselves, ‘what good can I do today?’ I’m hopeful that the connection and collective action we see on GivingTuesday inspires all of us to center generosity every day in every way we can, everywhere we can for the year ahead.”
The previous annual GivingTuesday celebration, November 29, 2022, generated $3.1 billion in donations, just in the United States alone, and inspired millions of people worldwide to volunteer, perform acts of kindness, and donate their voices, time, money, and goods.
Some of the countless initiatives planned for GivingTuesday 2023 include:
- "Infectious Generosity," a special evening presented by TED and GivingTuesday on November 28, will explore a crucial reframing of the most important value humans have ever embraced. There will be new TED talks from Chris Anderson, Head of TED, and Asha Curran, CEO of GivingTuesday, plus quick check-ins from changemakers around the world. Anderson’s new book, Infectious Generosity, will also be launched ahead of its January publication.
- Give As We Grow, a fun, free game for primary school-aged children and families that was developed to be a resource for raising kind, caring, and generous kids, will be launched by GivingTuesday, National Center for Family Philanthropy, and Phillips Foundation.
- Nearly 100 GivingTuesday country movements will organize their networks to promote generosity through national campaigns and local activities. Hundreds of GivingTuesday community campaigns will also activate their communities to engage in acts of generosity and raise critical funds for local organizations.
- The GivingTuesdaySpark Global Youth Challenge will feature young leaders rallying youth around the world to join them in acts of generosity for November 28. The challenge includes family-friendly video tutorials that demonstrate how anyone, anywhere can give back through simple projects.
- The GivingTuesday Data Commons will work with its network of technology, platform, and academic partners to track giving on the day and offer analysis and insights on a full range of giving trends spanning the full year.
Nonprofits, brands, and individuals all over the world have designed their own campaigns to inspire generosity for their causes, cultures, and communities in ways that best reflect their needs.
Additional community-wide activations and coalition and country movements will be announced ahead of November 28. Visit www.GivingTuesday.org for more examples and ideas for ways to give back as part of the day’s events, or follow the #GivingTuesday hashtag on social media.
GivingTuesday is generously supported by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, MacKenzie Scott, Laurence and Carolyn Belfer, Craig Newmark Philanthropies, Jessie Ball duPont Fund, Fidelity Charitable Trustees’ Initiative, Ford Foundation, Ford Motor Company, Google.org, Microsoft, National Philanthropic Trust, Network for Good, PayPal, Heinz Family Foundation, and Schwab Charitable, as well as several major donors.
Leading up to, and on November 28, GivingTuesday spokespeople are available to share how people can get involved, discuss the global movement's impact over the years, and talk about the ways in which people are using generosity to drive systemic change and positive impact.
What: GivingTuesday 2023
Who: GivingTuesday executives, including CEO Asha Curran, and movement leaders are available for interviews.
When: November 28, 2023, and year-round
Where: Globally, both online and in-person in communities everywhere, and at GivingTuesday’s Digital HQ, a virtual day-of generosity experience. To speak to any of the above leaders or to learn more about GivingTuesday, please contact media@givingtuesday.org. For access to photos and videos of giving stories shared from around the world, visit the GivingTuesday press kit for real-time updates.
About GivingTuesday
GivingTuesday is a movement that unleashes the power of radical generosity around the world. It was created in 2012 at New York’s 92nd Street Y and incubated in its Belfer Center for Innovation & Social Impact. What started as a simple idea of a day that encourages people to do good has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity year-round. The movement is brought to life through a distributed network of entrepreneurial leaders who lead national movements in nearly 100 countries across the globe. People and organizations participate in GivingTuesday in every single country in the world.
To learn more about GivingTuesday participants and activities and join the celebration of generosity, please visit:
Facebook: www.facebook.com/GivingTuesday
Twitter: www.twitter.com/GivingTuesday
TikTok: www.tiktok.com/@GivingTuesday
Instagram: www.instagram.com/GivingTuesday
Across the globe, millions of people will engage in acts of generosity by giving their voice, time, money, or goods to support the communities and causes they care about. GivingTuesday country movements drive generosity year-round in nearly 100 countries, and creative and innovative GivingTuesday events, drives, campaigns, and other activations take place annually in every corner of the world.
“This GivingTuesday promises to be a beacon of hope, uniting communities, organizations, and individuals through a shared commitment to positive impact,” said Asha Curran, GivingTuesday’s Chief Executive Officer. "That’s what moves me most every year on this annual celebration of giving, especially during challenging times. For a full day, people from different places, backgrounds, and cultures are a part of a global wave of generosity made possible only because each of them asked themselves, ‘what good can I do today?’ I’m hopeful that the connection and collective action we see on GivingTuesday inspires all of us to center generosity every day in every way we can, everywhere we can for the year ahead.”
The previous annual GivingTuesday celebration, November 29, 2022, generated $3.1 billion in donations, just in the United States alone, and inspired millions of people worldwide to volunteer, perform acts of kindness, and donate their voices, time, money, and goods.
Some of the countless initiatives planned for GivingTuesday 2023 include:
- "Infectious Generosity," a special evening presented by TED and GivingTuesday on November 28, will explore a crucial reframing of the most important value humans have ever embraced. There will be new TED talks from Chris Anderson, Head of TED, and Asha Curran, CEO of GivingTuesday, plus quick check-ins from changemakers around the world. Anderson’s new book, Infectious Generosity, will also be launched ahead of its January publication.
- Give As We Grow, a fun, free game for primary school-aged children and families that was developed to be a resource for raising kind, caring, and generous kids, will be launched by GivingTuesday, National Center for Family Philanthropy, and Phillips Foundation.
- Nearly 100 GivingTuesday country movements will organize their networks to promote generosity through national campaigns and local activities. Hundreds of GivingTuesday community campaigns will also activate their communities to engage in acts of generosity and raise critical funds for local organizations.
- The GivingTuesdaySpark Global Youth Challenge will feature young leaders rallying youth around the world to join them in acts of generosity for November 28. The challenge includes family-friendly video tutorials that demonstrate how anyone, anywhere can give back through simple projects.
- The GivingTuesday Data Commons will work with its network of technology, platform, and academic partners to track giving on the day and offer analysis and insights on a full range of giving trends spanning the full year.
Nonprofits, brands, and individuals all over the world have designed their own campaigns to inspire generosity for their causes, cultures, and communities in ways that best reflect their needs.
Additional community-wide activations and coalition and country movements will be announced ahead of November 28. Visit www.GivingTuesday.org for more examples and ideas for ways to give back as part of the day’s events, or follow the #GivingTuesday hashtag on social media.
GivingTuesday is generously supported by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, MacKenzie Scott, Laurence and Carolyn Belfer, Craig Newmark Philanthropies, Jessie Ball duPont Fund, Fidelity Charitable Trustees’ Initiative, Ford Foundation, Ford Motor Company, Google.org, Microsoft, National Philanthropic Trust, Network for Good, PayPal, Heinz Family Foundation, and Schwab Charitable, as well as several major donors.
Leading up to, and on November 28, GivingTuesday spokespeople are available to share how people can get involved, discuss the global movement's impact over the years, and talk about the ways in which people are using generosity to drive systemic change and positive impact.
What: GivingTuesday 2023
Who: GivingTuesday executives, including CEO Asha Curran, and movement leaders are available for interviews.
When: November 28, 2023, and year-round
Where: Globally, both online and in-person in communities everywhere, and at GivingTuesday’s Digital HQ, a virtual day-of generosity experience. To speak to any of the above leaders or to learn more about GivingTuesday, please contact media@givingtuesday.org. For access to photos and videos of giving stories shared from around the world, visit the GivingTuesday press kit for real-time updates.
About GivingTuesday
GivingTuesday is a movement that unleashes the power of radical generosity around the world. It was created in 2012 at New York’s 92nd Street Y and incubated in its Belfer Center for Innovation & Social Impact. What started as a simple idea of a day that encourages people to do good has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity year-round. The movement is brought to life through a distributed network of entrepreneurial leaders who lead national movements in nearly 100 countries across the globe. People and organizations participate in GivingTuesday in every single country in the world.
To learn more about GivingTuesday participants and activities and join the celebration of generosity, please visit:
Facebook: www.facebook.com/GivingTuesday
Twitter: www.twitter.com/GivingTuesday
TikTok: www.tiktok.com/@GivingTuesday
Instagram: www.instagram.com/GivingTuesday
Contact
GivingTuesdayContact
Shareeza Bhola
646-494-4487
https://www.givingtuesday.org
Shareeza Bhola
646-494-4487
https://www.givingtuesday.org
Categories