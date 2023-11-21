New Principled Technologies Reports Compare HP Notebook PCs to Apple Mac Counterparts
In their latest study, Principled Technologies (PT) showed that an HP EliteBook 1040 G10 Notebook PC and an HP Dragonfly Notebook PC G4 achieved higher web browsing performance than an Apple MacBook Pro 14" and an Apple MacBook Air 13", respectively, for comparable or lower cost.
Durham, NC, November 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Office and knowledge workers need fast, responsive laptops to accomplish their work. Strong performance for web browsing and basic office tasks, which are the basis of many users’ daily work, is especially important. When it’s time to select devices for a fleet upgrade, organizations may be facing an overwhelming number of considerations, including performance and cost. In hands-on tests, PT found that an HP Dragonfly Notebook PC G4 with Intel Core i7-1370P vPro processor, available at a comparable cost at the time of testing, achieved higher WebXPRT and CrossMark benchmark scores than an Apple MacBook Air 13" with Apple M2 processor. They also found that compared to an Apple MacBook Pro 14" with Apple M2 Max processor, an HP EliteBook 1040 G10 Notebook PC with Intel Core i7-1370P vPro processor achieved higher WebXPRT scores and comparable CrossMark scores while costing $950 less at the time of testing. (Note that at the time of testing, Apple systems with M3 processors were not available for purchase.) Additionally, the studies highlighted additional benefits of security and manageability features from HP and Intel.
According to one of the reports, “In our testing, the HP EliteBook 1040 G10 Notebook PC with an Intel Core i7-1370 vPro processor delivered strong performance on two benchmarks with a purchase price almost $1,000 lower than the Apple MacBook Pro 14" with an Apple M2 Max processor. It also offers the security and manageability features of HP Wolf Security and the Intel vPro platform, among others. For fast web browsing and business performance at a lower price, the Intel vPro processor-powered HP EliteBook 1040 G10 is worth a second look.”
To read more about the HP EliteBook comparison, visit https://facts.pt/CGoAui9. For more on the HP Dragonfly comparison, see https://facts.pt/Ow5km2j.
About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.
