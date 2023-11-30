Your Houston Chiropractor Dr. Gregory Johnson Continues His Advanced Chiropractic Seminars in 2024

Your Houston Chiropractor Dr. Gregory Johnson will continue his Advanced Chiropractic Seminars helping licensed Chiropractors improve their clinical skills and showing them how to deliver Advanced Chiropractic Adjustments to their patients safely and effectively allowing them to provide unique sought after Trademarked Chiropractic Adjustments like Johnson BioPhyiscs® and the world famous Ring Dinger® adjustment aka the Johnson Y Axis Adjustment®.