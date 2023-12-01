BEK TV Welcomes "The Ramsey Show" to Weekday Lineup Becomes Only TV Network to Pick Up Daily Program

BEK TV proudly announces the addition of "The Ramsey Show" featuring financial guru Dave Ramsey to its weekday lineup. Premiering on December 4, 2023, at 7:00 am, this groundbreaking program will air daily on BEK TV, making it the first television network to do so. Ramsey's invaluable financial advice has helped millions and will now benefit North Dakota viewers. Don't miss this opportunity to gain control of your finances and life.