Santa Paws Comes to AJ's Grayton Beach
Santa Rosa, FL, December 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- AJ's Grayton Beach are pawsitively thrilled to announce that they just received word from the North Pole that Santa Paws will be making his annual stop at AJ's Grayton Beach this Sunday, December 10 from 11am till 3pm.
Bring your fur babies out for Sunday brunch in our outdoor courtyard and get their photo taken with Santa. Enjoy Tito's Drink specials, live music with Will & Linda, and grab some Tito's swag for your favorite fur baby from the Tito's team.
Road Dogg Rescue will be on site with many dogs & providing information on how you can adopt or foster this holiday season. The team from Tito's Vodka will be on site to see if Fido made Santa's nice list this year, and giving out some swag to all those on the nice list.
