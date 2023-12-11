Radiation Oncologist Walter Choi, MD Joins New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Forest Hills, NY, December 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the Nation’s leading oncology practices, is pleased to announce the addition of board-certified Radiation Oncologist Dr. Walter Choi. Dr. Choi will practice at 92-37 Metropolitan Ave., Forest Hills, 11375.
“Dr. Choi brings extraordinary value to our world-class team of radiation oncologists,” said Jeff Vacirca, MD, CEO of NYCBS. “We are thrilled to welcome him to the practice and the Forest Hills community.”
Dr. Walter Choi is highly regarded for his expertise in the field of targeted radiotherapy, including stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, with a particular interest in the treatment of cancers of the lung, prostate, breast, gastrointestinal system, central nervous system, as well as tumors of the eye and orbit.
“As an oncologist, I recognize that patients entrust us with some of their most vulnerable moments. It's crucial to prioritize the patient's comfort and assurance,” Dr. Choi said. “This involves transparent communication about treatment goals, collaborative formulation of a treatment plan, and a team dedicated to kindness, empathy, and respect."
Dr. Choi received his medical degree from SUNY Downstate College of Medicine in Brooklyn. After a medical internship at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, he returned to complete a residency in Radiation Oncology at SUNY Downstate, where he served as Chief Resident. Subsequently, he completed fellowships in stereotactic radiosurgery and brachytherapy at Beth Israel/Roosevelt Hospital and Montefiore Medical Center.
Dr. Choi is a member of several professional organizations, including the American Society for Radiation Oncology, the American Brachytherapy Society, the Korean American Society for Radiation Oncology, the New York Roentgen Society, the Connective Tissue Oncology Society, and the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer.
About New York Cancer & Blood Specialists:
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is a leading oncology practice in the New York Metropolitan area committed to providing world-class, patient-centered, affordable care to patients with cancer and blood disorders in their own communities, close to family and friends. NYCBS has more than 30 locations and 35 hospital affiliations throughout Nassau and Suffolk counties, in the Bronx, Manhattan, Queens, Staten Island, Brooklyn and Upstate New York. We offer a multidisciplinary and comprehensive approach to care that utilizes the most advanced imaging, state-of-the-art therapies, cutting-edge clinical trials, on-site pharmacies, and an in-house laboratory with a full range of pathology services. Advocating for and ensuring the health and well-being of our patients is and always will be our top priority. For more information, visit www.nycancer.com.
