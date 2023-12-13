Alpha Serve Announces Power BI Connector for QuickBooks on the QuickBooks App Store
Alpha Serve's First App on the QuickBooks App Store - Power BI Connector for QuickBooks, Helps Businesses Gain Valuable Insights
Miami, FL, December 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Alpha Serve, a leading no-code business intelligence (BI) connectors provider, has released its first app on the QuickBooks App Store. The Power BI Connector for QuickBooks is a powerful tool that allows businesses to export QuickBooks data to Microsoft Power BI, enabling them to streamline financial reporting processes.
The Power BI Connector for QuickBooks is designed with a user-friendly interface that makes it easy for QuickBooks users to navigate and export their data, such as Invoices, Items, Accounts, Customers, Bills, Preferences, Tax Agencies, Vendors, and more. The app also includes advanced filters that allow users to easily filter and select only the data they want to export. Additionally, the app offers a dynamically created ERD diagram that provides users with a visual representation of their QuickBooks data, making it easier to understand and analyze.
Power BI Connector for QuickBooks accelerates the report-building process and opens avenues for in-depth analysis and strategic decision-making. The tool's strength lies in its ability to transform complex financial data into visually intuitive insights. This not only enhances efficiency but also ensures that key stakeholders can quickly grasp the nuances of the financial landscape. In an era where time is of the essence, the capability to gain valuable insights within minutes stands out as a competitive advantage for businesses seeking to stay agile and responsive.
"We are thrilled to release our first app on the QuickBooks App Store," said Anton Storozhuk, CEO of Alpha Serve. "With this tool, we're offering a seamless way to export QuickBooks data to Power BI, providing a fast track to smarter decision-making. If you value time, clarity, and strategic financial insights, this is the app to try. It's not just an upgrade; it's a competitive advantage in your hands."
Power BI Connector for QuickBooks offers three pricing plans - Core, Professional, and Unlimited - and a 14-day free trial, allowing businesses to choose the best plan that suits their needs. In addition to the Power BI Connector for QuickBooks, Alpha Serve offers a wide range of BI Connectors for popular software like Jira, ServiceNow, monday.com, Zendesk, and Shopify, reinforcing its position as a leader in no-code BI integrations for different business software.
The Power BI Connector for QuickBooks is designed with a user-friendly interface that makes it easy for QuickBooks users to navigate and export their data, such as Invoices, Items, Accounts, Customers, Bills, Preferences, Tax Agencies, Vendors, and more. The app also includes advanced filters that allow users to easily filter and select only the data they want to export. Additionally, the app offers a dynamically created ERD diagram that provides users with a visual representation of their QuickBooks data, making it easier to understand and analyze.
Power BI Connector for QuickBooks accelerates the report-building process and opens avenues for in-depth analysis and strategic decision-making. The tool's strength lies in its ability to transform complex financial data into visually intuitive insights. This not only enhances efficiency but also ensures that key stakeholders can quickly grasp the nuances of the financial landscape. In an era where time is of the essence, the capability to gain valuable insights within minutes stands out as a competitive advantage for businesses seeking to stay agile and responsive.
"We are thrilled to release our first app on the QuickBooks App Store," said Anton Storozhuk, CEO of Alpha Serve. "With this tool, we're offering a seamless way to export QuickBooks data to Power BI, providing a fast track to smarter decision-making. If you value time, clarity, and strategic financial insights, this is the app to try. It's not just an upgrade; it's a competitive advantage in your hands."
Power BI Connector for QuickBooks offers three pricing plans - Core, Professional, and Unlimited - and a 14-day free trial, allowing businesses to choose the best plan that suits their needs. In addition to the Power BI Connector for QuickBooks, Alpha Serve offers a wide range of BI Connectors for popular software like Jira, ServiceNow, monday.com, Zendesk, and Shopify, reinforcing its position as a leader in no-code BI integrations for different business software.
Contact
Alpha ServeContact
Anton Storozhuk
+38 098 03 77 286
https://www.alphaservesp.com
Anton Storozhuk
+38 098 03 77 286
https://www.alphaservesp.com
Categories