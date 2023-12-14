Local Author and Educator, Dr. Christie Black-Murrell, Advocates for Social Emotional Learning Through New Affirmation Books

Dr. Christie Black-Murrell, Columbus native author, unveils a series of affirmation books fostering social emotional learning in children. Among her impactful releases is "Do You Know? Affirmations for Expectant Mothers," enriching her collection with empowering words tailored for mothers-to-be, embodying her dedication to education and positivity within the community.