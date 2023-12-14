Local Author and Educator, Dr. Christie Black-Murrell, Advocates for Social Emotional Learning Through New Affirmation Books
Dr. Christie Black-Murrell, Columbus native author, unveils a series of affirmation books fostering social emotional learning in children. Among her impactful releases is "Do You Know? Affirmations for Expectant Mothers," enriching her collection with empowering words tailored for mothers-to-be, embodying her dedication to education and positivity within the community.
Columbus, GA, December 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Christie Black-Murrell, a proud native of Columbus, GA, and an advocate for education, is excited to announce the release of her latest series of affirmation books for expecting mothers titled “Do You Know? Affirmations for expectant mothers.”
Having roots firmly planted in Columbus and inspired by her journey through local institutions such as Kendrick High School and Morris Brown College, Dr. Christie has dedicated her life to empowering individuals through the power of words. Her extensive educational background, culminating in a doctorate from Argosy University, has equipped her to become an accomplished author, counselor, and influential speaker.
With a passion for writing that began in her formative years, Dr. Christie has penned numerous publications, including poetry collections and fiction, showcasing her commitment to self-expression and creativity. Notably, from 2020 to the present, she has launched a collection of nine children's books and journals specifically designed to nurture social emotional learning among young minds.
"Words have the power to shape our perception of the world and ourselves," says Dr. Christie, emphasizing her belief in the transformative potential of positive affirmations. Through her books, she aims to instill a sense of self-worth, resilience, and empathy in children, enabling them to navigate life's challenges with confidence and compassion.
Beyond her literary contributions, Dr. Christie actively champions education and cultural enrichment within her community. Her dedication to enhancing children's lives extends through her involvement with Delta Sigma Theta Sorority INC, where she tirelessly works to provide educational opportunities and cultural experiences to local youth.
A devoted wife and mother of two, Dr. Christie embodies her philosophy of finding the positive in all aspects of life. Her commitment to spreading love and positivity through her written and spoken words serves as an inspiration to all who engage with her work.
Dr. Christie Black-Murrell's affirmation books for children, adolescents and expecting mothers are a testament to her unwavering dedication to empowering the younger generation and their parents with the tools they need to thrive emotionally and socially.
For more information on Dr. Christie's books and her impactful work, please visit https://cblackexpressions.com/. You can also purchase both books on Amazon:
Do You Know?: Affirmations for little scholars https://a.co/d/bVSTZzl
Do You Know? Affirmations for expectant mothers https://a.co/d/4ZuDEsO
