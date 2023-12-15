Kaydoh and REBS Partner to Empower Real Estate Professionals

Kaydoh, a cutting-edge marketing platform, just teamed up with Real Estate Business Services, LLC (REBS), a subsidiary of the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.). Over 200,000 members of C.A.R will get access to Kaydoh's tools, helping them shine in the market and build lasting client relationships.