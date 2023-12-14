The Center for Adoption Support and Education (C.A.S.E.) Joins HRC and Record Number of Partners Working on LGBTQ+ Inclusivity

172 agencies partner with the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s All Children - All Families program, including C.A.S.E., and together serve more than 1.4 million clients annually. The Center for Adoption Support and Education (C.A.S.E.) ™ is proud to be one of the 36 first time partners. C.A.S.E. achieved the Solid Foundation for Inclusion tier of certification.