Pumps For America Sponsors Riley Gaines to Speak in Oklahoma City at the OKCWRC
Riley Gaines, an Olympic medal winning swimmer has been fighting the good fight for women's rights in sports.Pumps For America sponsored her to come speak to Oklahoma City and to educate about her amazing journey and fight for women.
Oklahoma City, OK, December 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Nichol Vagrosky, a devoted women's advocate and owner of Pumps For America, proudly sponsored Riley Gaines to address the Oklahoma City Women's Republican Club at the annual Christmas Luncheon on December 12. Nichol's fervent commitment to women's safety and rights prompted this event, shedding light on the genuine threats women face in sports and everyday life. The danger, abuse, and moral concerns surrounding the presence of men in women's spaces are deemed unacceptable by Nichol and the OKCWRC, driving her to sponsor this initiative. As a token of appreciation, Riley Gaines received custom-designed Patriotic shoes from Pumps For America, symbolizing the alliance in safeguarding women's rights. These unique shoes will accompany Riley in her future athletic endeavors, standing as a testament to the shared dedication to women's empowerment and safety.
Contact
Pumps For America, LLC
Nichol Vagrosky
405-600-4221
pumpsforamerica.com
Nichol Vagrosky
405-600-4221
pumpsforamerica.com
