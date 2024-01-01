Catholic Hip Hop Artist John Levi Releases Highly Anticipated Project Emphasizing Sacred Pillars of Faith

"2 Strikes 2 Pillars," the third album by John Levi, merges faith and culture, exploring Catholic beliefs regarding the Eucharist and Mary. Inspired by Saint John Bosco's vision, this album embodies Christian resilience, amplifying a believer’s voice of hope through hip-hop expression. Released on December 24, 2023, it resonates with those who welcome a deep faith connection through past and present experiences of the faithful.