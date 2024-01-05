Boy Butter Makes TV History with Gay Love Story
Boy Butter unveils "Chateau D’Amour," touted as the most romantic TV ad in history, featuring a gay love story trilogy. With a grand production and high budget, the thirty-second spot debuts on RuPaul’s Drag Race, expanding to CNBC, Fox Business, ESPN, Fox Sports, and NFL Network.
New York, NY, January 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The personal lubricant brand, Boy Butter, has released its latest installment of a love story trilogy saga between two men, Facundo Rodriguez and Jerreth Ludwig. Titled Chateau D’Amour, the scene opens in a pastoral French country setting with lilting music, an ivy-covered house, and two beautiful lovers who are separated but manage to reunite and fall into each other’s arms at the end. “Finally, someone has created the most romantic television commercial ever, and it happens to be gay,” says Boy Butter founder Eyal Feldman.
“This was our grandest commercial to date, with the biggest budget, highest production value, and a vision to create a commercial fantasy,” says Eyal. The ad was created by Straw Hat Productions, a company co-founded by Eyal’s sister, Donna Feldman, a model, actor, and producer from Los Angeles who has created this buttery love story trilogy. “Our first commercial was about empowerment, the second was glamour, and the third one is pure romance—a short film only thirty seconds long, seldom seen in television advertising today,” says Donna.
This sultry spot debuts on Friday, Jan 5, at 8/7 C on Season 16 of RuPaul’s Drag Race on MTV in New York, New Jersey, Chicago, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, San Diego, and nationwide in Canada on OutTV. The campaign will then expand to CNBC and Fox Business for the Stock Market opening bell in the mornings and evenings on ESPN, Fox Sports, NFL Network, showing the world the beauty of romance between men.
Link to the Boy Butter Ad: www.youtube.com/watch
