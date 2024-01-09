Built In Honors Striveworks in Its Esteemed 2024 Best Places to Work Awards
Striveworks Named as a Best Startup to Work For in Austin, Texas, on Built In’s Best Places to Work List
Austin, TX, January 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Built In announced today that Striveworks was honored in its 2024 Best Places to Work Awards. Specifically, Striveworks earned a place on the Best Startups to Work For list for Austin, Texas. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in large tech markets across the US.
This is the third year in a row that Striveworks has received a Built In Best Places to Work Award. In November, Striveworks was also named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM, a ranking of the fastest growing media and technology companies in North America.
“We’re thrilled to be included in this list,” says Jim Rebesco, CEO and co-founder of Striveworks. “Culture matters, and it isn’t something that you can ‘set and forget.’ You have to stress it, challenge it, and fight for it every day. It’s a testament to the team that we’ve achieved this award three years in a row, and we’re going to build on this momentum as we keep growing.”
“I’d like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 2024 Best Places to Work winners,” says Maria Christopoulos Katris, founder and CEO of Built In. “I am truly inspired by these companies that have risen to the challenge of fostering a positive work environment, maintaining a strong brand, and ensuring employee satisfaction. The future is filled with promise, and we are so excited to see what lies ahead.”
Striveworks continues to expand its team for key roles, both at the headquarters in Austin and in remote positions across the country. Please see the Striveworks career page for more information about the following open roles:
Capture Manager
Senior DevOps Engineer
Senior Machine Learning Engineer
Senior Security Engineer
Senior Software Engineer
Staff Software Engineer
Staff Software Engineer - Data Infrastructure
Technical Writer
Front-end Engineer
Sales Development Representative
DevOps Engineer
About BUILT IN
Built In is creating the largest candidate generation platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry’s most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers, and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves thousands of innovative companies from startups to the Fortune 500. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them reach otherwise hard-to-hire tech professionals. www.builtin.com
About Built In’s est Places to Work
Built In’s annual Best Places to Work program honors companies with the best total rewards packages across the US and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. Best Places to Work is distinct because its algorithm selects tech companies that build their offerings specifically around what tech professionals value in a workplace. Winners are announced in early January 2024. https://employers.builtin.com/best-places-to-work/
About Striveworks
Striveworks is a pioneer in responsible MLOps for national security and other highly regulated spaces. Striveworks’ MLOps platform enables organizations to deploy AI/ML models at scale while maintaining full audit and remediation capabilities. Founded in 2018, Striveworks was highlighted as an exemplar in the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence Final Report. In 2023, Striveworks was recognized on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM as one of North America’s fastest-growing companies in technology. It has also been recognized by Built In’s Best Places to Work program for three years in a row. For more information, visit www.striveworks.com.
This is the third year in a row that Striveworks has received a Built In Best Places to Work Award. In November, Striveworks was also named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM, a ranking of the fastest growing media and technology companies in North America.
“We’re thrilled to be included in this list,” says Jim Rebesco, CEO and co-founder of Striveworks. “Culture matters, and it isn’t something that you can ‘set and forget.’ You have to stress it, challenge it, and fight for it every day. It’s a testament to the team that we’ve achieved this award three years in a row, and we’re going to build on this momentum as we keep growing.”
“I’d like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 2024 Best Places to Work winners,” says Maria Christopoulos Katris, founder and CEO of Built In. “I am truly inspired by these companies that have risen to the challenge of fostering a positive work environment, maintaining a strong brand, and ensuring employee satisfaction. The future is filled with promise, and we are so excited to see what lies ahead.”
Striveworks continues to expand its team for key roles, both at the headquarters in Austin and in remote positions across the country. Please see the Striveworks career page for more information about the following open roles:
Capture Manager
Senior DevOps Engineer
Senior Machine Learning Engineer
Senior Security Engineer
Senior Software Engineer
Staff Software Engineer
Staff Software Engineer - Data Infrastructure
Technical Writer
Front-end Engineer
Sales Development Representative
DevOps Engineer
About BUILT IN
Built In is creating the largest candidate generation platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry’s most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers, and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves thousands of innovative companies from startups to the Fortune 500. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them reach otherwise hard-to-hire tech professionals. www.builtin.com
About Built In’s est Places to Work
Built In’s annual Best Places to Work program honors companies with the best total rewards packages across the US and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. Best Places to Work is distinct because its algorithm selects tech companies that build their offerings specifically around what tech professionals value in a workplace. Winners are announced in early January 2024. https://employers.builtin.com/best-places-to-work/
About Striveworks
Striveworks is a pioneer in responsible MLOps for national security and other highly regulated spaces. Striveworks’ MLOps platform enables organizations to deploy AI/ML models at scale while maintaining full audit and remediation capabilities. Founded in 2018, Striveworks was highlighted as an exemplar in the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence Final Report. In 2023, Striveworks was recognized on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM as one of North America’s fastest-growing companies in technology. It has also been recognized by Built In’s Best Places to Work program for three years in a row. For more information, visit www.striveworks.com.
Contact
StriveworksContact
Tracy Shank
805-874-2650
https://www.striveworks.com
Tracy Shank
805-874-2650
https://www.striveworks.com
Categories