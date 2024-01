the*gamehers and Thunderpick Unveil a Game-Changing Partnership with Exclusive Women-Led Events & Tournaments

New York, NY, January 09, 2024 --( PR.com )-- the*gamehers, the gaming community platform renowned for its focus on women in gaming, and Thunderpick, the leading online crypto betting platform, have formed a strategic partnership, signaling a major shift in the esports and online gaming sector. Scheduled to initiate a range of activations from January, this collaboration aims to notably expand and influence the female gaming landscape. The partnership marks a significant step in promoting inclusivity and diversity in the gaming world, offering unique opportunities for female gamers to shine.Kick-Off Happy Hour: Launch Event with Big ExpectationsThe partnership will be officially launched with a Kick-Off Happy Hour event during Super Bowl Week in Las Vegas. This inaugural event, expected to bring the*gamehers community together, is set to offer an interactive experience complete with media coverage, networking opportunities, and an introduction to the collaboration. The event will be live-streamed on the*gamehers platforms, in addition to various social media channels, aiming to connect a global audience of gamers and industry experts."Pink Picks": 8-Week Campaign with Weekly Live StreamsSpanning over eight weeks, the "Pink Picks" campaign is scheduled to feature weekly live-streamed segments to broadcast during Pink Pixels, the*gamehers' weekly live-stream variety show. These sessions will focus on fantasy picks, detailed game analysis, predictions, and professional advice, drawing on the expertise of seasoned gaming professionals. The campaign will be promoted across the*gamehers’ digital platforms.StreamHERs Creator Livestream: Showcasing Femme-Identifying GamersThe StreamHERs Creator Live Stream is an initiative focusing on femme-identifying gamers. The event will offer live coverage, emphasizing participants' picks and providing in-depth gaming analysis. It will be streamed on the*gamehers platforms, with the aim of amplifying female voices in gaming and inviting them to become Thunderpick ambassadors.The Thunderpick FemaLED Pro-Am Tournament: Tournament for Female-Led TeamsA highlight of the partnership is the Thunderpick FemaLED Pro-Am Tournament, a competition designed for female-led teams. This event is set to showcase the skills and competitive spirit of women in gaming. The tournament will be streamed across all platforms, offering an opportunity for femme-identifying gamers to engage in team play and become ambassadors for Thunderpick.About the*gamehersthe*gamehers is a community-centric platform dedicated to empowering women in the gaming industry, providing a safe and inclusive space for global gamers, creators, and professionals.About ThunderpickMade by gamers for gamers, Thunderpick is a premier esports betting platform with a massive selection of events and markets to bet on and watch via high quality live streams. Enabled by world-leading technology, Thunderpick's crypto-only platform offers lightning-fast, easy, and fee-free payment solutions, a large Welcome Bonus for new users, as well as various giveaways and contests, to provide an electrifying value to the players.