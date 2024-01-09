the*gamehers and Thunderpick Unveil a Game-Changing Partnership with Exclusive Women-Led Events & Tournaments

the*gamehers and Thunderpick have formed a strategic partnership, signaling a major shift in the esports and online gaming sector. Their range of activations beginning January aims to expand and inﬂuence the female gaming landscape, marking a signiﬁcant step in promoting inclusivity and diversity in the gaming world.