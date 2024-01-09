Announcing The Bohemians' 117th Concert Season
The Bohemians: New York Musicians' Club announces their five-concert 2023-2024 season and March benefit. January through June 2024 will present some remarkable collaborations with Concert Artists Guild, American Pianists Association, In Absentia Productions, Juilliard Historical Performance alumni, and the Second Bohemians Young Artists Piano Competition.
New York, NY, January 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Bohemians: New York Musicians' Club announces their 117th five-concert season, continuing long-standing relationships with the Concert Artists Guild “AcroStrum” (violin and guitar) and the Juilliard Historical Performance alumni “In Nomine Ensemble,” the 2nd annual Bohemians Young Artist Piano Competition, a new collaboration with American Pianists Association featuring jazz finalist Caelan Cardello and his trio, and in tribute to our eclectic past, a new series titled Bohemians Nouveau - a new installment for 2023-2024 featuring music, acting and dance from In Absentia Productions’ “MANIFESTO: The Diaghilev Project,” a collage-theater piece exploring the life of Serge Diaghilev and music by Dustin Gledhill.
ArcoStrum - Jan. 23 - 7:30 pm
Home Studios: Studio 2 (Union Square) - 873 Broadway @ 18 St. - Tuesday
Caelan Cardello Trio - Feb. 12 - 7:30 pm
The Kosciuszko Foundation (UES) - 15 E 65th St. - Monday
MANIFESTO: The Diaghilev Project - Apr. 17 - 7:30 pm
Cary Hall, The DiMenna Center for Classical Music (Hudson Yards) 450 W 37th St.
In Nomine Ensemble - May 6 - 7:30 pm
The Kosciuszko Foundation (UES) - 15 E 65th St. - Monday
Bohemians Young Artists Piano Competition - Jun 24 - 7:00 pm
Christ & Saint Stephen’s (UWS) 120 W 69th St. - Monday
www.bohemiansnyc.org for tickets, memberships and donations.
Dinners were common In the early days of the Bohemians, honoring members such as Sergei Rachmaninoff, Ignace Jan Paderewski, Jascha Heifetz, and Rafael Joseffy. Resuming this tradition in 2024, our benefit dinner in March will raise funds to support the finalists of our 2nd annual Bohemians Young Artists Piano Competition. Further details of our March dinner will include a guest performer, date, and ticket information. Space will be limited and the purchase of tickets is required in advance.
We give our forever gratitude to Louise Basbas, our beloved president for many years. As she steps away from the presidency, she remains an active supporting member of The Bohemians and should be recognized (among many things) for the difficult task of navigating the Club through the pandemic.
Our 2022-2023 season featured a new collaboration with the Musical Arts Society of New Orleans: “American Landscape,” featuring a New Orleans International Piano Competition laureate - a collaboration which will return for our 2024-2025 season. Please consider a donation and become a member of our Club’s 117 year history.
Since its founding in 1907, the mission of The Bohemians: New York Musicians' Club has been to further the cause of music and camaraderie amongst its members - a fascinating historical list that includes Sergei Rachmaninoff, Jascha Heifetz, Fritz Kreisler, Leopold Godowsky, and the club’s founder, pianist Rafael Joseffy.
In 1921, New York Times critic H. E. Krehbiel wrote of the Club, "...with a firm anchorage ground in the classics, the Club is ever ready to spread sail and make for any port which offers hospitable waters and reassuring skies to honest artistic endeavor… the social affairs of The Bohemians have compassed the gamut from an informal "Smoker" for its members to some of the most elaborate and imposing banquets ever given in the city, and from a cabaret entertainment in which all care was cast to the winds and cap and bells ruled the hour to operatic representations and chamber concerts of the highest order, there have been few entertainments in which a serious artistic purpose was not pursued.”
