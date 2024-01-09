International Surrealism Now at the Mafra Palace in February, Portugal. UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Surrealist Santiago Ribeiro founded Palácio de Mafra, in the School of Weapons to Surrealism Now art show 2024. With a tribute to Isabel Meireles, one of the most important surrealists in Portugal.
Los Angeles, CA, January 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- International Surrealism Now will open to the public in the next few days 5th to 17th of February of 2024 at Palàcio de Mafra in the School of Weapons in Portugal with 125 artists, 52nd countries. After having passed through Lisbon, Porto, Setubal, Amadora, Lousã, Aveiro, Coimbra, Conimbriga Museum, and the Medieval Castle of Ega’s palace. The movement Surrealism Now started in 2010 organized by Bissaya Barreto Foundation.
This groundbreaking project is presented by Santiago Ribeiro, a Portuguese surrealist painter, dedicated to promoting Surrealism of the 21st century, through exhibitions presented over the last 14 years in various parts of the world. routes.jpg by Surrealist Santiago Ribeiro Portuguese surrealist artist Santiago Ribeiro is the mentor and promoter of the world’s largest surrealist exhibition of the 21st century, International Surrealism Now, his work has been exhibited globally, as well as in Berlin, Moscow, New York, Exhibition in Dallas, Los Angeles, Mississippi, Indiana, Denver, Warsaw, Saint Nantes, Paris, London, Vienna, Beijing, Florence, Madrid, Granada, Barcelona, Lisbon, Belgrade, Montenegro, Romania, Japan, Taiwan, Brazil, Minsk, New Delhi, Jihlava (Czech Republic) and Caltagirone in Sicily and several cities in Portugal. Times Square in New York, USA has often reported his exhibition information, and collectors have collected his works in many countries.
The Mafra National Palace, also known as Mafra Convent, is a Portuguese national monument in Mafra, Portugal. It has been classified as a National Monument since 1907 and inscribed on the World Heritage List by UNESCO in 2019, It is part of the cultural site designated as the Royal Building of Mafra, composed of the palace, which includes the basilica (with a set of 6 organs and 2 carillons) and the library, a convent and educational establishments, Siege Garden and Tapada.
Palácio de Mafra / Mafra Palace, Terreiro D. João V, Mafra, Portugal, +351 261 817 550
PS: below are the names of participant artists: Achraf Baznani, Morocco / Adrian Boureanu, Romania / Agim Meta, Albania-Spain / Aissa Mammasse, Algeria / Alessio Serpetti, Italy / Alvaro Mejias, Venezuela / Ana Neamu, Romania / Ana Pilar Morales, Spain / Andrew Baines, Australia / Asier Guerrero Rico (Dio), Spain / Axel Blotevogel, Germany / Brigid Marlin, UK / Bien Banez, Philippines / Can Emed, Turkey / Carlos Sablón, Cuba / Carlota da Silva, Portugal / Cătălin Precup, Romania / Chuang Chih Hui, Taiwan / Cristiano Mangovo, Angola / Cristian Townsend, Australia / Conor Walton, Ireland / Cynthia Tom, China / USA / Daila Lupo, Italy / Dan Neamu, Romania / Daniel Chiriac, Romania / Daniel Hanequand, France / Canada / Daniele Gori, Italy / Delphine Cencig, France / Domen Lo, Slovenia / Edgar Invoker, Russia / Efrat Cybulkiewicz, Venezuela / Egill Eibsen, Iceland / Erik Heyninck, Belgium / Ettore Aldo Del Vigo, Italy / Farhad Jafari, Iran / France Garrido, USA / Francisco Urbano, Portugal / Gabriele Esau, Germany / Genesis Cabrera, USA / Graça Bordalo Pinheiro, Portugal / Graszka Paulska, Poland / Gromyko Semper, Philippines / Gyuri Lohmuller, Romania / Hector Pineda, Mexico / Hector Toro, Colombia / Henrietta Kozica, Sweden / Hugues Gillet, France / Isabel Meyrelles, Portugal / Iwasaki Nagi, Japan / James Skelton, UK / Jay Garfinkle, USA / Jay Paul Vonkoffler, American / Argentine / Jimah St, Nigeria / Joanna Budzyńska-Sycz, Poland / João Duarte, Portugal / Keith Wigdor, USA / Leo Wijnhoven, Netherlands / Leo Plaw, Germany / Liba WS, France / Lubomír Štícha, Republic Czech / Ludgero Rolo, Portugal / Lv Shang, China / Maarten Vet, Netherlands / Maciej Hoffman, Poland / Magi Calhoun, USA / Marnie Pitts, UK / Maria Aristova, Russia / Mario Devcic, Croatia / Martina Hoffman, Germany / Mathias Böhm, Germany / Mehriban Efendi, Azerbaijan / Mitchell Pluto, USA / Naiker Roman, Cuba / Spain / Nazareno Stanislau, Brazil / Nikolina Petolas, Croatia / Octavian Florescu, Canada / Ofelia Hutul, Romania / Oleg Korolev, Russia / Olesya Novik, Russia / Olga Spiegel, USA / Otto Rapp, Austria / Paula Rosa, Portugal / Paulo Cunha, Canada / Pavlina Boroshova, Switzerland-Germany / Pedro Diaz Cartes, Chile / Penny Golledge, UK / Peter MC LANE, France / Philippe Pelletier, France / Radhika Menon, India / Richard Shannon, USA / Roch Fautch, USA / Rodica Miller, USA / Ruben Cukier, Argentine / Israeli / Rudolf Boelee, New Zealand / Russbelt Guerra, Peru / Sabina Nore, Austria / Sampo Kaikkonen, Finland / Santiago Ribeiro, Portugal / Sarah Zambiasi, Australia / Serge Sunne, Latvia / Sergey Tyukanov, Russia / Shahla Rosa, USA / Shoji Tanaka, Japan / Shan Zhulan, China / Shia Weltenmenge, Germany / Sio Shisio, Indonesia / Slavko Krunic, Serbia / Sônia Menna Barreto, Brazil / Steve Smith, USA / Stuart Griggs, UK / Svetlana Kislyachenko, Ukraine / Svetlana Ratova, Russia / Tatomir Pitariu, USA / Tersanszki Cornelia, Romania / Tim Roosen, Belgium / Victor Lages, Portugal / Vu Huyen Thuong, Vietnam / Yamal Din, Morocco / Spain / Yang Sumin, Taiwan / Yuliya Patotskaya, Belarus / Yuri Tsvetaev, Russia / Zoltan Ducsai, Hungary / Zoran Velimanovic, Serbia.
52nd countries: Albania, Algeria, Argentina, Angola, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Cuba, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Iceland, Indonesia, Iran, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Mexico, Morocco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States, Ukraine, Venezuela, Vietnam, India.
This groundbreaking project is presented by Santiago Ribeiro, a Portuguese surrealist painter, dedicated to promoting Surrealism of the 21st century, through exhibitions presented over the last 14 years in various parts of the world. routes.jpg by Surrealist Santiago Ribeiro Portuguese surrealist artist Santiago Ribeiro is the mentor and promoter of the world’s largest surrealist exhibition of the 21st century, International Surrealism Now, his work has been exhibited globally, as well as in Berlin, Moscow, New York, Exhibition in Dallas, Los Angeles, Mississippi, Indiana, Denver, Warsaw, Saint Nantes, Paris, London, Vienna, Beijing, Florence, Madrid, Granada, Barcelona, Lisbon, Belgrade, Montenegro, Romania, Japan, Taiwan, Brazil, Minsk, New Delhi, Jihlava (Czech Republic) and Caltagirone in Sicily and several cities in Portugal. Times Square in New York, USA has often reported his exhibition information, and collectors have collected his works in many countries.
The Mafra National Palace, also known as Mafra Convent, is a Portuguese national monument in Mafra, Portugal. It has been classified as a National Monument since 1907 and inscribed on the World Heritage List by UNESCO in 2019, It is part of the cultural site designated as the Royal Building of Mafra, composed of the palace, which includes the basilica (with a set of 6 organs and 2 carillons) and the library, a convent and educational establishments, Siege Garden and Tapada.
Palácio de Mafra / Mafra Palace, Terreiro D. João V, Mafra, Portugal, +351 261 817 550
PS: below are the names of participant artists: Achraf Baznani, Morocco / Adrian Boureanu, Romania / Agim Meta, Albania-Spain / Aissa Mammasse, Algeria / Alessio Serpetti, Italy / Alvaro Mejias, Venezuela / Ana Neamu, Romania / Ana Pilar Morales, Spain / Andrew Baines, Australia / Asier Guerrero Rico (Dio), Spain / Axel Blotevogel, Germany / Brigid Marlin, UK / Bien Banez, Philippines / Can Emed, Turkey / Carlos Sablón, Cuba / Carlota da Silva, Portugal / Cătălin Precup, Romania / Chuang Chih Hui, Taiwan / Cristiano Mangovo, Angola / Cristian Townsend, Australia / Conor Walton, Ireland / Cynthia Tom, China / USA / Daila Lupo, Italy / Dan Neamu, Romania / Daniel Chiriac, Romania / Daniel Hanequand, France / Canada / Daniele Gori, Italy / Delphine Cencig, France / Domen Lo, Slovenia / Edgar Invoker, Russia / Efrat Cybulkiewicz, Venezuela / Egill Eibsen, Iceland / Erik Heyninck, Belgium / Ettore Aldo Del Vigo, Italy / Farhad Jafari, Iran / France Garrido, USA / Francisco Urbano, Portugal / Gabriele Esau, Germany / Genesis Cabrera, USA / Graça Bordalo Pinheiro, Portugal / Graszka Paulska, Poland / Gromyko Semper, Philippines / Gyuri Lohmuller, Romania / Hector Pineda, Mexico / Hector Toro, Colombia / Henrietta Kozica, Sweden / Hugues Gillet, France / Isabel Meyrelles, Portugal / Iwasaki Nagi, Japan / James Skelton, UK / Jay Garfinkle, USA / Jay Paul Vonkoffler, American / Argentine / Jimah St, Nigeria / Joanna Budzyńska-Sycz, Poland / João Duarte, Portugal / Keith Wigdor, USA / Leo Wijnhoven, Netherlands / Leo Plaw, Germany / Liba WS, France / Lubomír Štícha, Republic Czech / Ludgero Rolo, Portugal / Lv Shang, China / Maarten Vet, Netherlands / Maciej Hoffman, Poland / Magi Calhoun, USA / Marnie Pitts, UK / Maria Aristova, Russia / Mario Devcic, Croatia / Martina Hoffman, Germany / Mathias Böhm, Germany / Mehriban Efendi, Azerbaijan / Mitchell Pluto, USA / Naiker Roman, Cuba / Spain / Nazareno Stanislau, Brazil / Nikolina Petolas, Croatia / Octavian Florescu, Canada / Ofelia Hutul, Romania / Oleg Korolev, Russia / Olesya Novik, Russia / Olga Spiegel, USA / Otto Rapp, Austria / Paula Rosa, Portugal / Paulo Cunha, Canada / Pavlina Boroshova, Switzerland-Germany / Pedro Diaz Cartes, Chile / Penny Golledge, UK / Peter MC LANE, France / Philippe Pelletier, France / Radhika Menon, India / Richard Shannon, USA / Roch Fautch, USA / Rodica Miller, USA / Ruben Cukier, Argentine / Israeli / Rudolf Boelee, New Zealand / Russbelt Guerra, Peru / Sabina Nore, Austria / Sampo Kaikkonen, Finland / Santiago Ribeiro, Portugal / Sarah Zambiasi, Australia / Serge Sunne, Latvia / Sergey Tyukanov, Russia / Shahla Rosa, USA / Shoji Tanaka, Japan / Shan Zhulan, China / Shia Weltenmenge, Germany / Sio Shisio, Indonesia / Slavko Krunic, Serbia / Sônia Menna Barreto, Brazil / Steve Smith, USA / Stuart Griggs, UK / Svetlana Kislyachenko, Ukraine / Svetlana Ratova, Russia / Tatomir Pitariu, USA / Tersanszki Cornelia, Romania / Tim Roosen, Belgium / Victor Lages, Portugal / Vu Huyen Thuong, Vietnam / Yamal Din, Morocco / Spain / Yang Sumin, Taiwan / Yuliya Patotskaya, Belarus / Yuri Tsvetaev, Russia / Zoltan Ducsai, Hungary / Zoran Velimanovic, Serbia.
52nd countries: Albania, Algeria, Argentina, Angola, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Cuba, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Iceland, Indonesia, Iran, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Mexico, Morocco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States, Ukraine, Venezuela, Vietnam, India.
Contact
Santiago RibeiroContact
+351 964485027
http://santiagoribeiropainting.blogspot.pt/
+351 964485027
http://santiagoribeiropainting.blogspot.pt/
Categories