Non Profit Takes Bold Stance Against Fentanyl
Pensacola, FL, January 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Offentsive Corp., a pioneering non-profit organization, has taken a courageous and unwavering stance against the devastating impact of fentanyl within our communities. Through its dedicated efforts in fentanyl awareness content creation, community outreach, and resource provision, Offentsive Corp. aims to combat addiction, homelessness, and the profound repercussions of fentanyl abuse on individuals and families.
Since its establishment in June 2024, Offentsive Corp. has been at the forefront of initiatives aimed at extending a helping hand to those afflicted by addiction, providing vital resources, and offering support to individuals facing homelessness due to fentanyl-related challenges.
Founders Brad Bishop, Susan Bishop, Zachary Frick, and Rudy Koper have united their passion and determination to address the pressing issues caused by fentanyl abuse. Their collective vision drives Offentsive Corp.'s mission to alleviate the suffering of individuals affected by addiction, homelessness, and grief through comprehensive support systems.
Offentsive Corp. works tirelessly to ensure that those in need have access to essential resources, including but not limited to rehabilitation services, shelters, and grief counseling. Moreover, their content creation initiatives aim to raise awareness, educate the public, and advocate for a collective effort to tackle the fentanyl crisis.
"Offentsive Corp. is committed to making a tangible difference in the lives of individuals affected by fentanyl abuse," said Brad Bishop, Co-founder of Offentsive Corp. "Our goal is to provide comprehensive support, guidance, and resources to help those battling addiction, homelessness, and grief stemming from fentanyl-related issues."
As the organization continues to expand its outreach and impact, Offentsive Corp. invites collaboration, support, and engagement from the local community, partners, and individuals passionate about combating the fentanyl crisis.
For media inquiries, partnerships, or to learn more about Offentsive Corp.'s initiatives and how to get involved, please visit Offentsive Corp.
Contact
Brad Bishop
850-898-2156
offentsive.com
