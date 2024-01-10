Mon Ethos Pro Support Champions Youth Development with V.I. Pride Little League Sponsorship

Mon Ethos Pro Support (MEPSVI) has announced its sponsorship of the V.I. Pride Little League for the 2024 season, continuing its commitment to the U.S. Virgin Islands community. This initiative, led by founder David Whitaker, will provide the young athletes with new uniforms and equipment and introduce an engaging new mascot to represent the team's spirit. Emphasizing community support and youth development, MEPSVI seeks to encourage local engagement and celebrate the sporting talent.