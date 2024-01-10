Mon Ethos Pro Support Champions Youth Development with V.I. Pride Little League Sponsorship
Mon Ethos Pro Support (MEPSVI) has announced its sponsorship of the V.I. Pride Little League for the 2024 season, continuing its commitment to the U.S. Virgin Islands community. This initiative, led by founder David Whitaker, will provide the young athletes with new uniforms and equipment and introduce an engaging new mascot to represent the team's spirit. Emphasizing community support and youth development, MEPSVI seeks to encourage local engagement and celebrate the sporting talent.
St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, January 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Technology and security leader Mon Ethos Pro Support (MEPSVI) announces its sponsorship of the V.I. Pride Little League for the 2024 season, marking another chapter in its commitment to the U.S. Virgin Islands' community development.
Under the guidance of founder David Whitaker, MEPSVI extends its corporate citizenship beyond innovative IT solutions by funding new uniforms and equipment for the young athletes. The season also welcomes a dynamic new mascot, set to become a symbol of the team's vigor and community's unity.
"Supporting the V.I. Pride Little League aligns with our core value of community investment. We're not just building a safer future with technology; we're fostering the next generation," stated Whitaker. This initiative follows MEPSVI's notable past efforts to revitalize local sports by hosting renowned professional athletes in the post-pandemic period.
MEPSVI encourages the USVI community to support the V.I. Pride Little League's upcoming season. Experience the camaraderie, meet the new mascot, and celebrate our children's sporting achievements.
Contact Information: Luana Wheatley Mon Ethos Pro Support (MEPSVI); Phone: (202) 780-4011; Website: www.mepsvi.com
About Mon Ethos Pro Support: Founded by technology expert David Whitaker, Mon Ethos Pro Support (MEPSVI) is at the forefront of the digital transformation, offering tailored IT and security services. Their mission is to empower both government and private sectors with cutting-edge solutions while actively contributing to the well-being of the Virgin Islands community.
Luana Wheatley
(202) 780-4011
www.mepsvi.com
Multimedia
Team Spirit: VIP Pride Shines at Little League
VIP Pride Little League team shares a moment of camaraderie on the field, showcasing the spirit of youth baseball.
Tony Pérez, José 'Tony' Rosario, and David Whitaker
Tony Pérez, José 'Tony' Rosario, and David Whitaker share a jubilant moment at the reopening of Little League post-COVID.
