Food & Mood: Conversations with Stef & Lara Launch Their First Podcast Episode, "We Made It to January!"
Pleasantville, NY, January 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Food & Mood: Conversations with Stef & Lara, is a podcast that focuses on the connection between the foods we eat, the moods we experience, and how they interact with each other. In the first episode, post-holiday comeback and setbacks will be discussed.
Stefanie Schwartz a Registered Dietician & Lara Fastman a Psychotherapist, are the hosts of Food & Mood: Conversations with Stef & Lara.
Food & Mood: Conversations with Stef & Lara is dedicated to discussing the facts and easy-to-use strategies to assist you in navigating your health with the help of a diverse group of experts and their professional experiences.
With this first episode available today on Spotify, and 2 bonus holiday episodes, Food & Mood: Conversations with Stef & Lara cover topics such as holidays, anxiety, food challenges, family stress and so much more.
Listeners can subscribe to Food & Mood: Conversations with Stef & Lara on Spotify or visit foodandmoodpod.com to learn more about the podcast or submit questions and show ideas.
They can also follow on Instagram at foodandmoodpod.
