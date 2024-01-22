The Aesthetic Institute Announces Comprehensive Clinical Trial Programs in Advanced Aesthetic Techniques

The Aesthetic Institute is a leading center for medical aesthetics and anti-aging medicine, founded by Dr. Adam Summers, who is ranked by Newsweek as one of the nation’s top plastic surgeons. The Institute has launched an expanded clinical trial program to test new technologies and protocols in various aesthetic treatments, such as chemical peels, laser hair removal, and laser skin resurfacing that is now open to the general public.