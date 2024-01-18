Spencer Savings Bank Welcomes Vice President, Small Business Relationship Manager
Spencer Savings Bank has appointed Jesse Oliver as Vice President, Small Business Relationship Manager. He assumes the role within the Bank’s Small Business Finance division, which was recently launched this past year and is experiencing great success.
Elmwood Park, NJ, January 18, 2024 -- Spencer Savings Bank, one of New Jersey's leading community banks, is pleased to welcome Jesse Oliver as Vice President, Small Business Relationship Manager. He assumes the role within the Bank's Small Business Finance division, which was recently launched this past year and is experiencing great success. The division implemented new small business lending products while ensuring the bank's strong credit culture is maintained.
At Spencer, Oliver will be focusing on servicing all his clients’ business banking and business lending needs and providing a superior client experience.
Oliver brings 20 years of banking industry experience to Spencer’s Small Business Finance division. Prior to joining Spencer, he held various leadership positions at large financial institutions in the tri-state area. He is a strong leader who takes great pride in creating and nurturing rewarding business client relationships.
“We are pleased to welcome Jesse to our Commercial Banking team,” stated Sergio Musacchio, Senior Vice President and Small Business Finance Director. “Jesse is an excellent Relationship Banker with a strong track record of helping business clients grow. He is a dedicated relationship manager who provides an unmatched level of service - every single time. We look forward to his contributions in helping New Jersey businesses grow and succeed.”
Oliver is a veteran who served as a 1st Lieutenant for the United States Army where he received numerous accolades and recognitions. He currently resides in Morris County, NJ with his family and is a proud father of three children who he dedicates much of his free time to.
About Spencer Savings Bank:
Spencer Savings Bank, a leading New Jersey-based community bank, has been serving its local communities with integrity and pride for more than 100 years. The bank has almost $4 billion in total assets and operates 27 financial centers throughout New Jersey. Spencer specializes in delivering premier banking products and services for consumers and businesses. Visit SpencerSavings.com for more information.
Anita Guerrero
201-703-3800 x. 8421
https://www.spencersavings.com/
