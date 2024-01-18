Mon Ethos Pro Support Welcomes Tech Luminary Curtis Jones as CTO to Enhance Digital Initiatives in the US Virgin Islands
Mon Ethos Pro Support (MEPSVI) has announced the appointment of Curtis Jones as their new Chief Technology Officer (CTO) in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Jones brings extensive experience from his previous roles at Apple, Bloomberg, The Wall Street Journal, and Kmart.
Atlanta, GA, January 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- In a significant move bolstering its technological prowess, Mon Ethos Pro Support (MEPSVI) proudly announces the appointment of Curtis Jones as the Chief Technology Officer (CTO). This strategic hire follows Mon Ethos Pro Support, recently securing of a substantial $1,489,683 contract from the USVI Government to provide digital services for the Virgin Islands Police Department.
Curtis Jones brings a distinguished career filled with notable tenures at Apple, Bloomberg, and other tech giants, where he left a mark with his innovative solutions. At Apple, he was instrumental in engineering an internal macOS/Cocoa retail store application and enhancing the performance of Apple TV 4K. His contributions at Bloomberg were vital in optimizing infrastructure for processing financial data.
But Jones’s expertise extends beyond these tech titans. His work with The Wall Street Journal, developing their first iPhone app, and Kmart, creating a VT-220-based inventory management iOS app, showcase his versatility and ability to adapt to various technological challenges. At Nexidia, he worked on two phonetic-based macOS applications, further demonstrating his proficiency in audio and speech technology.
Anthony Thomas, VP at MEPSVI, expressed his enthusiasm, "Curtis's breadth of experience, from leading-edge developments at Apple and Bloomberg to innovative projects at The Wall Street Journal and Kmart, makes him an ideal leader for our tech initiatives. His diverse background is a perfect fit for the multifaceted digital challenges we face in the USVI."
David Whitaker, Founder of MEPSVI, added, "We are excited to have Curtis onboard. His rich career narrative, marked by significant achievements across various sectors, aligns with our mission to bring advanced digital solutions to the USVI. His leadership is key to our commitment to enhancing public safety and education through technology."
Jones’s relocation from Atlanta, GA area to the USVI is not just a career shift but also a lifestyle change. "Joining MEPSVI in the beautiful USVI is an exciting move. It's an opportunity to bring my experiences from global tech platforms to a vibrant community, and I am thrilled to contribute to its digital transformation," said Jones.
In his new role, Jones is set to steer MEPSVI’s technology strategy, drawing on his extensive background in software development, digital forensics, and project management. This appointment marks a pivotal step in MEPSVI's journey towards becoming a leader in digital services and community support in the USVI.
About Mon Ethos Pro Support (MEPSVI):
MEPSVI is a premier digital solutions provider in the US Virgin Islands, specializing in cybersecurity, digital forensics, IT consulting, and advanced digital services. As a key contractor for the USVI Government, MEPSVI is committed to leveraging technology for public benefit and community advancement.
Contact
MEPSVIContact
Luana Wheatley
(202) 780-4011
www.mepsvi.com
