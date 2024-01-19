Florida Veteran Campaign Gaining Steam to Flip Dem-Held Seat
R.A.”Rocky” Rochford is running as a Republican in Florida’s 14th Congressional District.
Tampa, FL, January 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- A U.S. Navy veteran and retired Surface Warfare Officer has taken aim at the Dem-held 14th Congressional District.
In an interview, “Rocky” Rochford, a retired U.S. Navy Commodore, announced he was joining the race to flip the coveted Tampa Bay Democrat-held seat, which was lost by the Republicans in 2013.
Democratic Rep. Kathy Castor has been in that seat since 2013 and a member of Congress since 2006.
“I was commissioned as an Ensign in 1985 at commencement when I graduated from the Massachusetts Maritime Academy,” Rocky explained. “Although I completed more than 33 years of service to this great nation, I am answering the call to serve again. This time to help rescue the great Tampa Bay from poor leadership and a left-leaning Pelosi clone. My future constituents deserve leadership that can improve the lives of everyone; leadership that will take care of veterans; leadership that will protect our children's and parents’ rights; leadership that will apply common sense to issues like government spending, the border, protecting family values; leadership that is not afraid to take on human trafficking or afraid to give the Capital Police their eviction notice from Tampa!”
He provided great detail on how he made difficult decisions while in command and how he interacted with many foreign militaries and governments while stationed in the Middle East and throughout Asia.
“My vast experience in international affairs, including serving for General Franks at U.S. Central Command in the Middle East during the war has prepared me quite well for serving in Congress. I don’t like to think of myself as a politician, instead, I will continue to solve problems and address issues with a common-sense approach as I’ve done for decades in the Navy.”
“Rocky” Rochford, a Republican candidate for Florida’s 14th Congressional District.
When asked why he decided to get into the race, Rocky told us that he was tired of watching politicians on the left destroy our economy and treat national security like it’s a punchline. More and more regulations that serve only to control every aspect of our lives. “This election is about freedom versus control,” as Rocky pounded the table.
“The University of South Florida, right here in Tampa, is home to one of the largest socialist organizations. The Party of Socialism and Liberation, Tampa Bay Chapter is well funded and has participated in pro-Hamas and Palestinian rallies here in Tampa, all over Florida, and even in Washington. What happened in Nicaragua, Venezuela, and Cuba can happen here in the United States if we don’t fight back. As I mentioned before, the Democrats are pushing for more and more control over our lives. Just look at the regulations they are imposing (gas stoves, ceiling fans, electric cars that don’t work in the winter, farting cows). I believe that the true power belongs to the States. The Federal Government exists because of the States, not the other way. The size of our government is far beyond what our Founding Fathers imagined. I am an advocate for a smaller Federal Government and return those powers to the States.”
Rocky also spoke at length about the stress being put on families across his District and the country because of inflation. Bad decisions made by the Democrats are why we are here and why Floridians are paying an estimated $7,000.00 more per year for the same things they bought before inflation skyrocketed to levels never seen before as outlined in U.S. News & World Report article from August 8, 2023, Inflation Calculator: See How Much Inflation is Costing You. “I am out in the community. Listening to people from all walks of life and they are frustrated with our current leadership. It’s time for some experienced leadership to sit at the big boy table,” Rocky said while shaking his head.
Rocky joins a primary field of 3 Republicans vying for the Party’s nomination, but likely enjoys an advantage with his strong history of leadership and resume.
Rocky joins a primary field of 3 Republicans vying for the Party’s nomination, but likely enjoys an advantage with his strong history of leadership and resume.
Rocky Rochford
813-610-7500
www.Rocky4Congress.com
Rocky Rochford
813-610-7500
www.Rocky4Congress.com
