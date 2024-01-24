Rebecca L. Feliciano Chosen as a Woman of the Month for January 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Ocala, FL, January 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Rebecca L. Feliciano of Ocala, Florida has been chosen as a Woman of the Month for January 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the healthcare industry.
About Rebecca L. Feliciano
Rebecca L. Feliciano is a nurse with the Veteran Health Administration. With 40 years of experience, Rebecca is both a charge and staff nurse, specializing in behavioral healthcare and psychiatric nursing.
Both of Feliciano’s parents were nurses and her first introduction to the healthcare field was at the age of 16 when she began working as a nursing home as a nurse assistant on weekends. “Taking care of people was innate and natural for me,” said Feliciano. “To help a person at their most vulnerable time was simple.”
Feliciano went on to pursue a career in nursing, earning an A.D.N. from the St. Elizabeths Hospital School of Nursing and a B.S.N. from Wilmington University. Feliciano also maintains several certifications, including Med/Surg, Chemotherapy/Immunotherapy, and Gerontology. She is currently pursuing her certification in Equine Therapy.
Rebecca is a proud Army veteran, having served during the Iraqi Freedom conflict. In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with family as well as riding and caring for horses.
For more information, please contact: rebeccalynnefeliciano2019@gmail.com
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.- Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
