Newly Released "Other Stages" (Ballet Theatre Chronicles) Prompts Collaboration with International Writers’ Group
Classical Girl Press author Terez Mertes Rose concludes her award-winning Ballet Theatre Chronicles series with the release of "Other Stages" (“An accomplished interweaving of character trajectories in the intense world of ballet.” -- Kirkus Reviews) and will now create and host new local chapter of “Shut Up and Write!”
Boulder Creek, CA, January 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Classical Girl Press is proud to announce the January release of "Other Stages," the fourth book of the Ballet Theatre Chronicles, a sequel to award-winning "Outside the Limelight," named a Best Book of 2017 by Kirkus Reviews.
"Other Stages," a novel chronicling when “parenting meets the performing arts,” concludes the four-book series as longtime friends Katrina and April are forced to grapple with profound life changes and challenges in advance of the ballet company’s gala. ("An accomplished interweaving of character trajectories in the intense world of ballet." -Kirkus Reviews.) The culmination of the series has prompted author Terez Mertes Rose to take a new step in forming a writing group, in the San Lorenzo Valley of the Santa Cruz Mountains.
“I’ve been thrilled with the success of the Ballet Theatre Chronicles,” says Rose, “and I especially enjoy this final book, "Other Stages," because it ties in parenting with the performing arts. So many of us can appreciate the challenges of parenting, having too much on our plate as we stumble through our once-manageable lives. Writing fiction came to me as a means of escape, in truth. Overwhelmed with a toddler, I’d set the alarm for 4:00am and get up to write, in focused silence, before the rest of the family woke up.” Rose’s technique, through five novels and twenty years, has fueled her desire to host a writing group that shares the same goal of focused silence.
Nonprofit writing organization “Shut up and Write!” has brought writers together to focus on their craft, in free weekly meetings, since its 2007 inception in San Francisco. It is now a global community of over 100,000 writers in more than 50 countries. Rose and Classical Girl Press will host weekly meetings of Shut up and Write! in Felton, CA, at Mountain Roasting, every Thursday from 10:30am to noon.
"Other Stages" is available electronically through Amazon, and in print through Ingram Book Company, Bookshop Santa Cruz, Barnes and Noble, among other booksellers and libraries.
Classical Girl Press was established in 2014. It specializes in upmarket women's fiction that presents an inside look on the performing arts, classical music, women's relationships with each other and their journey within. For more information, visit The Classical Girl or Classical Girl Press.
For more information on Shut Up and Write!, visit their website.
Contact
Classical Girl PressContact
Terez Rose
831-239-5649
https://www.classicalgirlpress.org
Easiest contact through sister website, The Classical Girl: https://www.theclassicalgirl.com
