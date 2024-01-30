Speakers at Newtown Event Shared Personal Experience and Success Attributable to Having a Business Mentor
SCORE Manasota contributes to the economic development of entrepreneurs in Newtown Sarasota.
Sarasota, FL, January 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Attendees at the luncheon held January 22 at the Robert Taylor Community Center in Newtown made new contacts, visited with colleagues, and learned about the value and importance of having a business mentor. This event, sponsored by SCORE Manasota and BayFirst Financial, was another effort by SCORE Manasota to contribute to the economic development of entrepreneurs.
Attendees heard from Mary Butler, a local business owner who launched her business five years ago, Carlos Yancy, Sr., Business Development Specialist at BayFirst Financial, a bank that just opened a branch in Newtown, Vickie Oldham, President of the Sarasota African-American Cultural Coalition, Inc., whose rich knowledge of Newtown’s history and creativity led her to form the Coalition, and Renee Gilmore, Executive Producer at WWSB, who shared her earliest memories of entrepreneurship taught by her beloved grandmother.
Sally Ullman, who as Vice Chair of SCORE Manasota envisioned and organized the event, remarked, “The event exceeded my expectations in terms of attendance, interest in SCORE, and the heartfelt remarks by the outstanding speakers. All emphasized the value and importance of having a mentor who provides objective advice, coaches without judgment, and shares skills and expertise. SCORE intends to remain connected and available to the residents of Newtown.”
For more information about starting or operating a small business and being matched with a mentor, visit SCORE Manasota at https://www.score.org/manasota. Their chapter has a deep bench of mentors who have experience in technology, marketing, accounting, social media, real estate and start-ups to help guide you with free, personalized mentoring.
About SCORE
Since 1964, SCORE has helped more than 11 million entrepreneurs start, grow or successfully exit a business. SCORE's 10,000 volunteers provide free, expert mentoring, resources and education in all 50 U.S. states and territories. Visit SCORE at www.score.org. For specific information about starting or operating a small business in our community visit SCORE Manasota at https://www.score.org/manasota.
While funded in part through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration, all opinions, conclusions and/or recommendations expressed herein are those of the SCORE Manasota chapter and do not necessarily reflect the views of the SBA.
