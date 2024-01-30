Silent Majority Group Announces Ground-Breaking Solution for Artists in the Streaming Era

Silent Majority Group (SMG), led by industry innovator Jeff Hanson, pioneers a groundbreaking approach in the music industry. Recognized for managing artists like Creed and Paramore, SMG introduces a flexible, cost-effective model addressing contemporary challenges. With declining CD sales and reduced streaming royalties, SMG offers a la carte services, including songwriting, recording, distribution, playlisting, marketing, and artwork creation.