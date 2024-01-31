Glambot™, a Revolutionary Cinematic Robot Experience for Events, Announces Launch
Pixster Photo Booths, the leading provider of photo booth rentals in the US has announced the launch of their newest product, Glambot™. This revolutionary technology is set to transform events by offering a cinematic robot experience, reminiscent of those seen on the red carpet, but at a fraction of the cost.
Los Angeles, CA, January 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Glambot™ is designed to provide a unique and immersive entertainment experience for event attendees. This innovative robot captures slow-motion videos that create stunning and high-quality content for guests to enjoy. With its sleek and modern design, Glambot™ adds an element of sophistication and excitement to any occasion.
"We are thrilled to introduce Glambot™ to our valued clients and event partners," said McLain Harvey, CEO of Pixster Photo Booths. "This cutting-edge technology allows us to break barriers and provide a truly remarkable experience that will leave a lasting impression on guests."
Alongside their existing photo booth offerings, Pixster Photo Booths aims to continue their commitment to delivering exceptional and customized experiences for a broad spectrum of event types. With Glambot™, clients can now provide their guests with a larger-than-life, red-carpet-like experience that will delight event goers.
To learn more about Pixster Photo Booths and their newest product, Glambot™, please visit their website at www.pixsterphotobooth.com/glambot.
McLain Harvey
888-668-5524
www.pixsterphotobooth.com
