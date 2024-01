Glambot™, a Revolutionary Cinematic Robot Experience for Events, Announces Launch

Los Angeles, CA, January 31, 2024 --( PR.com )-- Glambot™ is designed to provide a unique and immersive entertainment experience for event attendees. This innovative robot captures slow-motion videos that create stunning and high-quality content for guests to enjoy. With its sleek and modern design, Glambot™ adds an element of sophistication and excitement to any occasion."We are thrilled to introduce Glambot™ to our valued clients and event partners," said McLain Harvey, CEO of Pixster Photo Booths. "This cutting-edge technology allows us to break barriers and provide a truly remarkable experience that will leave a lasting impression on guests."Alongside their existing photo booth offerings, Pixster Photo Booths aims to continue their commitment to delivering exceptional and customized experiences for a broad spectrum of event types. With Glambot™, clients can now provide their guests with a larger-than-life, red-carpet-like experience that will delight event goers.To learn more about Pixster Photo Booths and their newest product, Glambot™, please visit their website at www.pixsterphotobooth.com/glambot