Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center Receives a $30K Grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to Tour Its Black History Quilting Exhibition

Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center (MACC) is pleased to announce that it has received a $30,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) in support of its Home, Heart, Heritage quilting project. Funding from the NEA will facilitate a 2-year, multi-state tour of the MACC’s themed quilts, which celebrate Black History.