Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center Receives a $30K Grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to Tour Its Black History Quilting Exhibition
Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center (MACC) is pleased to announce that it has received a $30,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) in support of its Home, Heart, Heritage quilting project. Funding from the NEA will facilitate a 2-year, multi-state tour of the MACC’s themed quilts, which celebrate Black History.
Hendersonville, TN, February 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Home, Heart, Heritage was the first major art project we created at the Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center,” says Cheryl Strichik, the MACC’s executive director. “The first phase of this 5-year quilting project was launched in 2018, and it quickly became the cornerstone of all of our Black History exhibitions. Naturally, we are honored that the National Endowment for the Arts is partnering with the MACC so that we can share this important exhibition with youth, college students and community members across the Southeast United States.”
The MACC’s Home, Heart, Heritage quilting project consists of a series of Black History portrait quilts that educate, elevate, and enhance the cultural community of Middle Tennessee and beyond. Each quilt was inspired by notable Americans of color who have contributed to the legacy of our country. The five collaborative quilts feature themed portraits: Tennessee Roots; Authors, Writers & Poets; Black Women Rise; Science, Medicine & Technology; and Patriotism & Valor. Guided by professional teaching artists, more than 150 participants created a portrait of their choice using reference photos, traditional methods and materials.
The MACC’s goal in touring the Home, Heart, Heritage exhibit is to strengthen the public’s knowledge and appreciation of cultural figures and traditional art forms not otherwise taught in a classroom setting. The exhibit will provide educational value and cultural impact to museums, libraries, universities, or other publicly accessible centers in both urban and rural communities.
The tour will begin at the Pryor Art Gallery at Columbia State Community College, in Columbia, Tenn., and will then move on to the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center in Clarksville, Tenn., before visiting additional sites in Tennessee, Kentucky, North Carolina, Georgia and Alabama.
Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center (MACC) is a jewel-box art museum and education facility housed in one of Tennessee’s most spectacular antebellum mansions. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, the MACC has staged exhibitions featuring everything from the ceramic art of Pablo Picasso to the evening gowns of Princess Diana. The artwork of local artists and military veterans are also on frequent display. As an art school, the MACC offers classes to more than 900 children and adults each year. The MACC also provides free arts outreach and healing arts to underserved children, families and military veterans. For more information, visit www.monthavenarts.org or call (615) 822-0789.
