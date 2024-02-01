Coffee Meets Bagel Partners with Taelor’s Menswear Rental Subscription for Valentine’s Day

Help Busy Men Look Their Best, Save Time & The Planet. Taelor, a leading men’s clothing rental subscription startup, is excited to announce its partnership with Coffee Meets Bagel, the dating app for serious relationships. This collaboration is set to make Valentine's Day more memorable for single men, offering them professional styling tips, easy access to stylish attire, and exclusive discounts.