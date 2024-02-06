First Responders Tribute Eagle Project
Gerritt Beatty III prepares to unveil his First Responders Tribute Eagle Project February 25 in Camarillo, CA.
Camarillo, CA, February 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Boy Scout Gerritt Beatty III will be unveiling his Eagle Project February 25 at 1:30 pm. Titled "First Responders Tribute," this commemorative depiction of the sacrifices our First Responders have made will finally be revealed to the public.
This year long effort to provide a place of solace and reflection will be located at the Camarillo Fire training facility in Camarillo, CA. Gerritt's dedication to this Eagle Project stemmed from his head injury accident in 2021 which resulted in brain surgery and a prostetic being implanted in his head. It was the fast action of the medical personnel who made it possible for his speedy recovery.
"The Fire personnel who respond to emergencies and the VC Sherrif who keep our community safe need to know how much we the public appreciate their hard work and sacrifices. The EMS medics and hospital personnel put in long hours to make bad days less troublesome and insure the best outcome possible. This hard work and attention to excellence needs to be rewarded," Gerritt said.
Initially slated to cost $15,000, Gerritt raised almost $10,000 in the first month of his $50 for First Responders campaign. Friends, family, church members and the public have really supported this effort and made it possible to put together such a magnificent tribute to our brave First Responders. The final tally on contributions reached $20,400.
Gerritt has been in Boy Scouts since 2012 starting out as a Tiger Cub Scout in Thousand Oaks, CA. He has really enjoyed his tenure in scouts and has learned a great deal. To make the rank of Eagle Scout is the ultimate goal of any scout and less than 10% of scouts make it this far. His desire to create such a substantial Eagle project is his way to give back to Scouting populace and the local community.
The press and the public are welcome to join them February 25 at 1:30 pm at 102 Durley Ave. in Camarillo, CA.
You may RSVP to the event at:
partiful.com/e/o5gYeANAeosgRqsHkRce
www.troop765.us/gerritteagle
