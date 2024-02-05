Primary Care Physician Dr. Daniel Laieta Joins New York Health
Holbrook, NY, February 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- New York Health (NY Health) is proud to announce the addition of Daniel Laieta, DO, FACP, to its team of Primary Care Physicians. Dr. Laieta will practice at 900 Main St, Holbrook, NY 11741.
“New York Health is excited to have Dr. Laieta join us,” said Dr. Chris Ng, Chief Medical Officer and Executive Director of NY Health. “We look forward to supporting and increasing his ability to provide care to his patients with the full resources of NY Health. This will allow Dr.Laieta to do what he does best - provide excellent comprehensive care for his patients all under one umbrella.”
Dr. Laieta began his career and started to build his patient population at Port Jeff Medical Care, P.C., a multi-specialty practice in Port Jefferson Station. In 2009, he founded Holbrook Internal Medicine, P.C., a solo private practice that has grown to include two full-time nurse practitioners with a collective patient population of over 15,000 and has treated over 100,000 patients.
He is board-certified in Internal Medicine, a Fellow of the American College of Physicians (ACP) and was awarded the Acompora Foundation Heart Saver Award in 2016 for his efforts in the successful resuscitation of a fifteen-year-old patient who had suffered cardiac arrest.
“My staff and I are excited, mostly for our patients, to benefit from the resources and support of New York Health," Dr. Laieta said.
Dr. Laieta graduated with a bachelor’s degree in finance from the Wallace E. Carroll School of Management at Boston College. His inspiration for a career in medicine was found in his father, a foot and ankle surgeon. Born and raised on Long Island, Dr. Laieta matriculated medical school at the New York Institute of Technology Osteopathic School of Medicine in Old Westbury. He completed a rotating internship at Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, NY, followed by a residency in Internal Medicine at the State University of New York at Stony Brook.
To make an appointment, please call 631-676-2542.
For more information, visit nyhealth.com.
About New York Health
New York Health (NYHealth) is the premier center for primary and specialty care services. Our network of outstanding physicians specialize in family medicine, internal medicine, physical therapy, nephrology, rheumatology, surgery, urology, OB/GYN, and interventional spine and pain. At NY Health, we are dedicated to healthcare excellence and provide highly professional, sensitive, and personalized care. For more information, visit nyhealth.com.
“New York Health is excited to have Dr. Laieta join us,” said Dr. Chris Ng, Chief Medical Officer and Executive Director of NY Health. “We look forward to supporting and increasing his ability to provide care to his patients with the full resources of NY Health. This will allow Dr.Laieta to do what he does best - provide excellent comprehensive care for his patients all under one umbrella.”
Dr. Laieta began his career and started to build his patient population at Port Jeff Medical Care, P.C., a multi-specialty practice in Port Jefferson Station. In 2009, he founded Holbrook Internal Medicine, P.C., a solo private practice that has grown to include two full-time nurse practitioners with a collective patient population of over 15,000 and has treated over 100,000 patients.
He is board-certified in Internal Medicine, a Fellow of the American College of Physicians (ACP) and was awarded the Acompora Foundation Heart Saver Award in 2016 for his efforts in the successful resuscitation of a fifteen-year-old patient who had suffered cardiac arrest.
“My staff and I are excited, mostly for our patients, to benefit from the resources and support of New York Health," Dr. Laieta said.
Dr. Laieta graduated with a bachelor’s degree in finance from the Wallace E. Carroll School of Management at Boston College. His inspiration for a career in medicine was found in his father, a foot and ankle surgeon. Born and raised on Long Island, Dr. Laieta matriculated medical school at the New York Institute of Technology Osteopathic School of Medicine in Old Westbury. He completed a rotating internship at Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, NY, followed by a residency in Internal Medicine at the State University of New York at Stony Brook.
To make an appointment, please call 631-676-2542.
For more information, visit nyhealth.com.
About New York Health
New York Health (NYHealth) is the premier center for primary and specialty care services. Our network of outstanding physicians specialize in family medicine, internal medicine, physical therapy, nephrology, rheumatology, surgery, urology, OB/GYN, and interventional spine and pain. At NY Health, we are dedicated to healthcare excellence and provide highly professional, sensitive, and personalized care. For more information, visit nyhealth.com.
Contact
New York HealthContact
Sarah Gould
631-574-8360
nyhealth.com
Sarah Gould
631-574-8360
nyhealth.com
Categories