WorldUpstart Launches Next U.S. Market Gateway Accelerator with 11 Impressive International MedTech and Life Science Companies

WorldUpstart launched the Winter 2024 U.S. Market Accelerator with eleven international Life Science and MedTech companies poised for growth. Given that only 20% of international companies typically succeed upon their initial entry into the U.S. market, the success rate of WorldUpstart’s accelerator program participants stands out at 40%. The program more than doubles the participant’s chances, creating a paradigm shift in their market entry strategy.