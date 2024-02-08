WorldUpstart Launches Next U.S. Market Gateway Accelerator with 11 Impressive International MedTech and Life Science Companies
WorldUpstart launched the Winter 2024 U.S. Market Accelerator with eleven international Life Science and MedTech companies poised for growth. Given that only 20% of international companies typically succeed upon their initial entry into the U.S. market, the success rate of WorldUpstart’s accelerator program participants stands out at 40%. The program more than doubles the participant’s chances, creating a paradigm shift in their market entry strategy.
Philadelphia, PA, February 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- WorldUpstart, LLC launched the Winter 2024 U.S. Market Gateway Accelerator with eleven international Life Science and MedTech companies poised for growth. This 8-week hybrid program begins online on February 5, 2024, and concludes with a visit to Philadelphia on April 8-9, 2024.
The participants were chosen from a pool of applicants, including hundreds of Digital Health, Drug Development, and Medical Device startups and established companies from around the world. The eleven selected companies from Canada, France, Israel, Poland, the UK, and Ukraine are ready to make their mark on the U.S. healthcare industry.
“U.S. Market expansion brings tremendous opportunities but also presents significant challenges. Companies often encounter blind spots when attempting to do it alone. With advice from top experts and mentoring from trusted industry veterans, our soft-landing program offers companies a tailored strategic roadmap to not only enter but also to scale within the U.S. market successfully,” emphasized Karina Sotnik, Founder and CEO of WorldUpstart.
Meet the Winter 2024 Cohort
CheckEye developed a cloud-based solution to make the early detection of diabetic retinopathy and retinopathy prevention easily accessible for all.
Diagnoly developed an AI-powered medical software device that integrates with all ultrasound systems to help clinicians improve fetal diagnostics, reduce errors, and simplify decision-making.
DragOnFlow Systems empowers healthcare staff and caregivers with carefully devised protocols and guidelines, enhancing patient safety. The interactive guide ensures they don't miss any step, relieves them from diagnostics and treatment errors, and optimizes the operational budget.
Figura Analytics provides rapid particle analysis of liquid samples to identify potential contaminants, enabling medical professionals to respond quickly and manufacturers to make adjustments earlier in the production process.
Hip Impact Protection (HIP) strives to reduce hip fractures through innovative materials technology that was supported by a three-year collaboration with 3M.
MediSensonic creates user-friendly medical devices to replace old technologies with more cost-effective and non-invasive diagnostic methods using microwave and radio technologies, commonly used in the defense and space industries, and integrating biosensors and AI-assisted data analysis.
Preventx is a health-tech company and trusted partner of the NHS (UK) that provides remote sexual health testing through its high-quality, customizable technology platform and at-home lab tests.
QiiQ Healthcare developed the QIIQ Scribe, an ambient documentation tool, which is the first tier of a sophisticated AI-powered solution to super-charge providers in their clinical workflow.
Rostra Therapeutics, a spin-out from the University of Strathclyde, is on a mission to develop a novel platform of molecules into medicines to treat infectious diseases and help address the global threat of antimicrobial resistance.
Unlimited Robotics is introducing innovative robotic solutions that enhance patient care, streamline operations, and elevate patient and healthcare providers' overall experience.
Vivid Health – created an AI diagnostic platform that alerts primary care and mental health clinicians about the future risk of major depressive disorders, supporting preventative care.
About WorldUpstart
WorldUpstart is dedicated to assisting international companies in Life Science, MedTech, and Digital Health as they prepare to enter the U.S. market. The U.S. Market Gateway Accelerator was designed to help companies beat the odds, create a roadmap for expansion, and connect to the right players, partners, and investors. In the past three years, the program graduated 64 companies from 18 countries, with 25 now operating in the U.S. and eight with FDA-approved products and services.
