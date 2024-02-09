California’s US Senate Primary Draws Record Number of Candidates
The race to fill the vacant seat of the late Senator Feinstein has attracted an unprecedented 27 candidates.
Santa Rosa, CA, February 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The race to fill the vacant seat of the late Senator Dianne Feinstein has attracted an unprecedented 27 candidates from various backgrounds and political affiliations. The primary election will be held on March 5, 2024, and the top two vote-getters will advance to the general election in November.
The diverse field of candidates reflects the democratic spirit of California, as well as the importance of the Senate seat for the balance of power in Washington. To qualify for the ballot, each candidate obtained endorsements from 60 registered-Californian voters and paid a fee of 2 percent of the annual salary of a U.S. Senator. Additionally, each candidate had the option to submit a campaign statement of up to 250 words, at a cost of $25 per word, to be included in the official voter guide. The candidates are placed in the Voter Guide in a randomized alphabetical order with “R” and “O” winning the top billing. The Voter Guide can be reviewed at the Secretary of State’s website https://voterguide.sos.ca.gov/candidates/us-senate-candidate-statements.htm
Most of the media has focused on the fundraising efforts and endorsements of the leading contenders. Candidates having less than $1 million dollars in campaign finances have not attracted press attention even from public news organizations not seeking political advertising.
The candidate statements including those of the million dollar campaigns highlight a host of topics, from campaign finance reform, affordable housing, political-dysfunction, and even baseball analogies.
The Democracy Awareness Project applauds all of the candidates and their faith and support in the democratic process. We hope that the voters of California take the time to review and choose wisely from the Voters Guide and not from paid political advertising.
The Democracy Awareness Project supports democratic reforms, non-partisan journalism, and civic education. More info at www.DemocracyAwareness.org
The Democracy Awareness Project is sponsored by Liberty Cookies, Inc.
