Geekland Unveils Robust Android Touchscreen AIO PC Solutions for Kitchen Display Systems (KDS)

Geekland, a leading manufacturer of purpose-built industrial grade Android & Windows touchscreen panel PCs, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new line of robust Android-based Touchscreen AIO PC solutions for Kitchen Display Systems (KDS). Designed specifically for high-volume restaurant kitchens, these touchscreen displays range from 10" to 32” in screen size and offer unparalleled durability and reliability.