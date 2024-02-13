Geekland Unveils Robust Android Touchscreen AIO PC Solutions for Kitchen Display Systems (KDS)
Atlanta, GA, February 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Geekland, a leading manufacturer of purpose-built industrial grade Android & Windows touchscreen panel PCs, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new line of robust Android-based Touchscreen AIO PC solutions for Kitchen Display Systems (KDS). Designed specifically for high-volume restaurant kitchens, these touchscreen displays range from 10" to 32” in screen size and offer unparalleled durability and reliability. Geekland's POE touchscreens are built to withstand the demanding conditions of restaurant kitchens, including high temperatures, grease, and smoke. The aluminum frame is specially designed to dissipate heat, and all components are engineered to withstand working temperatures of up to 130F.
One of the standout features of Geekland's KDS touchscreens is their support for Power over Ethernet (POE). This innovative technology allows the devices to receive both power and network access through a single ethernet cable. This not only simplifies installation by eliminating the need for power outlets but also ensures uninterrupted operation during power outages, as network switches and servers typically have backup power. Additionally, Geekland's KDS touchscreens also support DC-in with network data connection via standard ethernet/LAN or WIFI, making them suitable for restaurants without POE switches.
Geekland's KDS touchscreens are compatible with popular KDS apps such as Fresh KDS and Square, which can be easily downloaded and installed from the Google Play store by IT managers and Systems Integrators. These apps can be set to start at boot time and run in lockdown kiosk mode, providing a seamless and efficient user experience. Furthermore, Geekland's KDS touchscreens support QR code provisioning and remote management with leading MDM tools like Esper, Meraki, Microsoft Intune, and ManageEngine. IT managers can also utilize Teamviewer and VNC for remote device management.
To cater to the specific needs of OEMs and systems integrators, Geekland offers customization and white-labeling options for their KDS touchscreens. These devices can be branded and customized with custom ROMs preloaded with KDS apps, allowing for quick and standardized installations. The custom ROMs can also be configured to boot in kiosk mode or with a chosen application, ensuring uniformity across all devices and reducing the total cost of operation. Geekland's KDS touchscreens support industry-standard VESA and can be easily wall mounted, ceiling mounted, or desk mounted using commercially available VESA mounts.
For more information about Geekland's robust Android Touchscreen AIO PC solutions for Kitchen Display Systems, please contact sales@geekland.co or call 1-877-597-7673.
About Geekland: Geekland is a leading manufacturer industrial grade Android & Windows touchscreen panel PCs, digital signage displays, and POE based Panel PCs. Our Industrial Android POE Tablets & Windows Panel PCs have been deployed in a wide variety of industry sectors such as retail, hospitality, access control, building automation, manufacturing & medical. With a commitment to innovation and reliability, Geekland aims to deliver cutting-edge products that enhance efficiency and productivity.
Contact
Jessica Santana
www.geekland.co
