Gotham Biotech’s Histoplasma Urinary Antigen EIA Kit Now Available for Purchase as Histoplasma Spreads in the U.S.

Histoplasmosis is a systemic disease caused by the thermally dimorphic fungus Histoplasma capsulatum. H. capsulatum is distributed worldwide and endemic to the Ohio and Mississippi River Valleys, where the CDC estimates 60% to 90% of people who live in the region have been exposed to the fungus at some point during their life, and to certain regions of Central and South America. Medicare records from 2007 to 2016 have found cases of histoplasmosis have now spread to 47 states and Washington, DC.