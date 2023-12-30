United Capital is Pleased to Announce an Offer of $2MM Debt Facility for a Global Technologies Company
United Capital sources an offering of $2MM to a global technology customer.
Houston, TX, December 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The customer, a global technologies and materials group, that facilitates nano materials into next generation of commercial technologies and industrial materials, required bridge capital, a revolving line of credit and term debt for growth opportunities. The entity had several asset classes that were used to secure the offering.
About United Capital Partners: United Capital Partners works with a team of finance professionals with an average twenty years of experience in funding equipment leasing, working capital loans, revolving lines of credit and bridge debt. We work closely with each of our clients and investors to provide tailored, innovative finance products to support their current and future capital requirements. United Capital Partners can offer a wide array of products that will enable us to support emerging growth companies, established businesses and companies that are working through trying times. Whether your business needs a lease line of credit to support capital equipment acquisitions, working capital to support continued growth, senior debt or mezzanine debt, United Capital has a solution for you.
About United Capital Partners: United Capital Partners works with a team of finance professionals with an average twenty years of experience in funding equipment leasing, working capital loans, revolving lines of credit and bridge debt. We work closely with each of our clients and investors to provide tailored, innovative finance products to support their current and future capital requirements. United Capital Partners can offer a wide array of products that will enable us to support emerging growth companies, established businesses and companies that are working through trying times. Whether your business needs a lease line of credit to support capital equipment acquisitions, working capital to support continued growth, senior debt or mezzanine debt, United Capital has a solution for you.
Contact
United Capital PartnersContact
Jennifer Blake
713-907-0372
unitedcapllc.com
Jennifer Blake
713-907-0372
unitedcapllc.com
Categories