innoviHealth® Acquires MedAbbrev.com®, the Premier Reference Tool for Medical Acronyms and Abbreviations
Recent Deal Further Expands innoviHealth’s Trusted Suite of Medical Technology Software and Services MedAbbrev is Available as a Stand-alone Product, Embedded in innoviHealth’s HCC Coder Pro and also in the Find-A-Code Solution
Spanish Fork, UT, February 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- innoviHealth today announced the acquisition of Medabbrev.com. MedAbbrev has been a leader in medical abbreviations and acronyms for over 40 years, now with over 72,000 terms in its database and growing. innoviHealth is widely known as one of the most trusted companies in medical coding, reimbursement, and compliance services globally, with industry-leading products including HCC Coder, Find-A-Code, and QPro among others.
“Always current, MedAbbrev is an ideal complement to innoviHealth’s suite of medical technology products and services offerings,” said LaMont Leavitt, Founder and CEO of innoviHealth. “MedAbbrev is used daily as a reference tool by many of the of the top medical facilities in the US - bringing MedAbbrev into the innoviHealth family of products is a natural fit that will further enhance our services to hospitals, clinics, insurance companies, and other leading healthcare organizations. MedAbbrev content added to both the HCC Coder and Find-A-Code search engines further strengthens productivity for our customers.”
“Communication with the correct words and acronyms is critical to keep all parties on the same page and reduce costly errors,” said Neil Davis, Founder of MedAbbrev. “MedAbbrev has worked diligently to help finalize the transition process and to ensure that new abbreviations continue to be added weekly. We are thrilled to be handing the reigns over to such a like-minded company with a proven track record and commitment to excellence.”
Customers can use the product as a stand-alone, within innoviHealth’s HCC Coder Pro solution, and in the Find-A-Code offering. In Find-A-Code, it is available as an Add-on, and in Professional, included in Pro/Fee Premium and Elite. Additionally, in Find-A-Code, it is available as an Add-on in Payer/Facility Base and included in Plus and Complete. Both companies are highly confident that bringing together two professional, customer-driven and innovative organizations will add immediate value for customers and help deliver industry standard-setting services for decades to come.
About innoviHealth
innoviHealth is the privately held, Utah-based, parent company of HCC Coder, Find-A-Code, QPro and now, MedAbbrev. innoviHealth’s Founders have decades of experience in the medical billing and coding industry, and decades more experience in information technology. Every day, this unique blend of medical coding and information engineering skills are combined with on-going customer feedback to improve and simplify the process of medical coding, billing, auditing, and related services for our users.
About MedAbbrev
Since its inception, “always current” MedAbbrev has been recognized as the premier reference tool of its type. The website aids users in rapidly identifying the possible meanings of health-related abbreviations as its major objective, but also points out the problems miscommunications may cause and how best to mitigate potential errors.
